Introduction to Chemistry
The Scientific Method
Problem 5
Which of the following is a critical step in designing an experiment to test the hypothesis that 'caffeine increases heart rate'?
A
Only test on individuals who consume caffeine regularly.
B
Measure heart rate before and after caffeine consumption.
C
Assume caffeine affects everyone the same way.
D
Ignore any data that contradicts the hypothesis.
