Introduction to Chemistry
Types of Radiation
Types of Radiation
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry / Types of Radiation / Problem 5
Evaluate the impact of a nuclear reaction that changes the proton count from 20 to 18. What is the result?
A
The element remains calcium but becomes an isotope.
B
The element changes from calcium to potassium.
C
The element changes from calcium to argon.
D
The element changes from calcium to magnesium.
