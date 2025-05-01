Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Types of Radiation
Types of Radiation
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry / Types of Radiation / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the primary difference between nuclear reactions and regular chemical reactions?
A
Nuclear reactions involve changes in the number of protons, while chemical reactions do not.
B
Nuclear reactions only occur in non-radioactive elements, while chemical reactions occur in radioactive elements.
C
Nuclear reactions involve changes in electron configurations, while chemical reactions involve changes in protons.
D
Nuclear reactions do not affect the identity of elements, while chemical reactions do.
