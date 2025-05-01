Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Types of Radiation
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Types of Radiation
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry / Types of Radiation / Problem 3
Problem 3
What happens to the atomic number of an element during beta decay?
A
It remains unchanged.
B
It decreases by one.
C
It doubles.
D
It increases by one.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer