Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
5. Molecules and Compounds / Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds / Problem 2
Problem 2
How does a crystal lattice differ from a simple ionic pair?
A
A crystal lattice is a 2D arrangement of ions, while a simple ionic pair is a 3D structure.
B
A crystal lattice is a 3D arrangement of ions, while a simple ionic pair is just one cation and one anion.
C
A crystal lattice is a single molecule, while a simple ionic pair is a collection of molecules.
D
A crystal lattice contains only cations, while a simple ionic pair contains both cations and anions.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer