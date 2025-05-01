Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds
5. Molecules and Compounds / Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is a formula unit in the context of ionic compounds?
A single molecule of an ionic compound.
The total number of ions in a crystal lattice.
The simplest ratio of ions in an ionic solid that results in a neutral charge.
The mass of one mole of an ionic compound.
