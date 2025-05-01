Skip to main content
Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds
Problem 5
Using the crisscross method, what is the formula for calcium phosphate?
A
Ca
3
(PO
4
)
2
B
CaPO
4
C
Ca
2
(PO
4
)
3
D
Ca(PO
4
)
2
