Introduction to Chemistry
Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds
5. Molecules and Compounds / Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds / Problem 3
What is the first step in writing the formula for an ionic compound from its name?
A
Determine the empirical formula of the compound.
B
Identify the crystal lattice structure of the compound.
C
Calculate the molar mass of the compound.
D
Write the ions involved in the compound from the provided name.
