What is the mass of one neutron? The mass of one neutron is approximately 1.00866 AMU.

What kind of charge does a proton have? A proton has a positive charge.

What element has 56 electrons? A neutral atom with 56 electrons is barium.

What is the positively charged particle of an atom? The positively charged particle of an atom is the proton.

What parts go in the center of the atom? Protons and neutrons are located in the center (nucleus) of the atom.

