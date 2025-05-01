Skip to main content
Subatomic Particles (Simplified) quiz #2

  • What is the mass of one neutron?
    The mass of one neutron is approximately 1.00866 AMU.
  • What kind of charge does a proton have?
    A proton has a positive charge.
  • What element has 56 electrons?
    A neutral atom with 56 electrons is barium.
  • What is the positively charged particle of an atom?
    The positively charged particle of an atom is the proton.
  • What parts go in the center of the atom?
    Protons and neutrons are located in the center (nucleus) of the atom.
  • What is the smallest subatomic particle in an atom?
    The electron is the smallest subatomic particle in an atom.
  • What determines the mass of an atom?
    The mass of an atom is determined by the combined mass of its protons and neutrons.
  • What element has 86 electrons, 125 neutrons, and 82 protons?
    An atom with 82 protons is lead.
  • What element has 17 protons?
    The element with 17 protons is chlorine.
  • What particles make up an atom?
    An atom is made up of protons, neutrons, and electrons.
  • What is the mass of a proton?
    The mass of a proton is approximately 1.00727 AMU.
  • What is the location of a proton?
    A proton is located in the nucleus of an atom.
  • What are subatomic particles of an atom?
    The subatomic particles of an atom are protons, neutrons, and electrons.
  • What are the subatomic particles that make up an atom?
    Protons, neutrons, and electrons make up an atom.
  • What are the major subatomic particles of an atom?
    The major subatomic particles of an atom are protons, neutrons, and electrons.
  • How many electrons does a carbon atom have?
    A neutral carbon atom has 6 electrons.
  • How many protons are in a lithium atom?
    A lithium atom has 3 protons.
  • How many protons are in an atom of bismuth?
    An atom of bismuth has 83 protons.
  • How many protons are in a tellurium atom?
    A tellurium atom has 52 protons.
  • How many protons are in a potassium atom?
    A potassium atom has 19 protons.
  • How do you find the mass number of an element?
    The mass number is found by adding the number of protons and neutrons in an atom.
  • Which particles do not affect the stability of the atom?
    Electrons do not affect the stability of the atom.
  • What element has 18 protons?
    The element with 18 protons is argon.
  • What part of an atom has a negative charge?
    The electron has a negative charge.
  • What is the relative mass of an electron?
    The relative mass of an electron is 0.00055 AMU.
  • What is the location of a neutron?
    A neutron is located in the nucleus of an atom.
  • What is the fastest moving particle in an atom?
    The electron is the fastest moving particle in an atom.
  • What is the mass of a neutron?
    The mass of a neutron is approximately 1.00866 AMU.
  • What do an electron and a neutron have in common?
    Both electrons and neutrons are subatomic particles found in atoms.
  • What predicts the element to which an atom belongs?
    The number of protons (atomic number) predicts the element to which an atom belongs.
  • What is the relative mass of a proton?
    The relative mass of a proton is 1.00727 AMU.