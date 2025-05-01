Macroeconomics
Which statement best describes the time value of money?
What does the term 'coupon' refer to in bond valuation?
If market interest rates rise, what is the likely effect on existing bond prices?
A 4-year bond pays a \$50 coupon annually and \$1,000 principal at maturity. If the market interest rate is 6%, what is the price of the bond?
If a company will pay a \$3 dividend next year and dividends are expected to grow at 5% per year, with a required return of 10%, what is the stock's price?