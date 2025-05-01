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Calculating Bond and Stock Prices
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Calculating Bond and Stock Prices
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13. The Financial System / Calculating Bond and Stock Prices / Problem 3
Problem 3
If market interest rates rise, what is the likely effect on existing bond prices?
A
Existing bond prices will decrease.
B
Bond prices are unaffected by interest rates.
C
Bond prices will double.
D
Existing bond prices will increase.
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