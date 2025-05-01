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Calculating Bond and Stock Prices
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Calculating Bond and Stock Prices
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13. The Financial System / Calculating Bond and Stock Prices / Problem 4
Problem 4
A 4-year bond pays a \$50 coupon annually and \$1,000 principal at maturity. If the market interest rate is 6%, what is the price of the bond?
A
\$1,050.00
B
\$965.34
C
\$1,000.00
D
\$900.00
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