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Calculating Bond and Stock Prices
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Calculating Bond and Stock Prices
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13. The Financial System / Calculating Bond and Stock Prices / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which statement best describes the time value of money?
A
Money today is worth more than the same amount in the future due to its earning potential.
B
The time value of money only applies to stocks, not bonds.
C
Money in the future is always worth more than money today because of inflation.
D
Money has the same value regardless of when it is received.
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