Skip to main content
Macroeconomics
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Calculating Bond and Stock Prices
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Calculating Bond and Stock Prices
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
13. The Financial System / Calculating Bond and Stock Prices / Problem 5
Problem 5
If a company will pay a \$3 dividend next year and dividends are expected to grow at 5% per year, with a required return of 10%, what is the stock's price?
A
\$3
B
\$60
C
\$15
D
\$30
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options