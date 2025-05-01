Macroeconomics
In standard economic graphs depicting demand and supply, which variable is typically placed on the x-axis?
Given the following demand schedule: Price ($): 8, 6, 4; Quantity: 1, 3, 5. Which point would be plotted at (3,6) on a standard demand graph?
Given two points on a demand curve: (2,8) and (5,2), calculate the slope of the line connecting them.
If both the demand and supply curves shift to the right, what is the most likely effect on equilibrium quantity?
A researcher claims that higher education causes higher wages based on a graph, but ignores the role of family background. What error is being made?