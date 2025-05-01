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Graphing Review
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Graphing Review
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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics / Graphing Review / Problem 4
Problem 4
If both the demand and supply curves shift to the right, what is the most likely effect on equilibrium quantity?
A
Equilibrium quantity will remain unchanged
B
Equilibrium quantity will increase
C
Equilibrium price will always decrease
D
Equilibrium quantity will decrease
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