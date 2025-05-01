Skip to main content
Macroeconomics
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Graphing Review
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Graphing Review
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
1. Introduction to Macroeconomics / Graphing Review / Problem 2
Problem 2
Given the following demand schedule: Price ($): 8, 6, 4; Quantity: 1, 3, 5. Which point would be plotted at (3,6) on a standard demand graph?
A
Quantity of 3 demanded at price \$6
B
Quantity of 1 demanded at price \$8
C
Quantity of 6 demanded at price \$3
D
Quantity of 8 demanded at price \$1
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options