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Graphing Review
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Problem 1
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Problem 4
Problem 5
Graphing Review
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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics / Graphing Review / Problem 5
Problem 5
A researcher claims that higher education causes higher wages based on a graph, but ignores the role of family background. What error is being made?
A
Omitted variable bias
B
Reverse causality
C
Negative correlation
D
Positive correlation
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