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Graphing Review
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Graphing Review
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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics / Graphing Review / Problem 1
Problem 1
In standard economic graphs depicting demand and supply, which variable is typically placed on the x-axis?
A
Income
B
Time
C
Price
D
Quantity
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