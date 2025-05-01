Back
Acellular Infectious Agents Noncellular entities lacking cellular structure, unable to live independently, and capable of contaminating and affecting living cells. Virus Obligate intracellular parasite composed of DNA or RNA within a protein coat, sometimes with a lipid envelope, infecting all life forms. Viroid Single short strand of circular RNA, lacking protein, infecting only plants and causing plant diseases. Prion Proteinaceous infectious agent made solely of misfolded proteins, capable of inducing misfolding in normal proteins. Obligate Intracellular Parasite Entity that can only replicate inside a host cell, relying entirely on the host for reproduction. Protein Coat Protective outer layer surrounding viral genetic material, essential for infecting host cells. Lipid Envelope Membranous layer sometimes surrounding a virus's protein coat, derived from host cell membranes. Genetic Material Nucleic acid component, either DNA or RNA, carrying instructions for replication within acellular agents. Bacteriophage Type of virus specialized to infect and replicate within bacterial cells. Misfolded Protein Abnormal protein structure that disrupts normal function and can propagate structural changes to other proteins. Degenerative Disease Progressive disorder often linked to prions, characterized by gradual loss of function in affected tissues. Plant Disease Disorder in plants caused by infectious agents like viroids, leading to symptoms such as wilting or death. Proteinaceous Infectious Agent Disease-causing entity composed entirely of protein, lacking nucleic acids, exemplified by prions. Closed Ring RNA Single-stranded RNA molecule forming a covalently closed loop, characteristic of viroids. Cellular Organism Living entity composed of one or more cells, in contrast to acellular infectious agents.
Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions definitions
