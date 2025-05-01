Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Acellular Infectious Agents Noncellular entities lacking cellular structure, unable to live independently, and capable of contaminating and affecting living cells.

Virus Obligate intracellular parasite composed of DNA or RNA within a protein coat, sometimes with a lipid envelope, infecting all life forms.

Viroid Single short strand of circular RNA, lacking protein, infecting only plants and causing plant diseases.

Prion Proteinaceous infectious agent made solely of misfolded proteins, capable of inducing misfolding in normal proteins.

Obligate Intracellular Parasite Entity that can only replicate inside a host cell, relying entirely on the host for reproduction.

Protein Coat Protective outer layer surrounding viral genetic material, essential for infecting host cells.