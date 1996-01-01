Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions quiz #3 Flashcards
Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions quiz #3
Some viruses, such as human herpesvirus 1, infect a cell without causing symptoms. These are called
Viroids most commonly parasitize plants.
Viroids most commonly parasitize plants.A(n) ______ is an infectious protein and is simpler than a virus.
A prion is an infectious protein and is simpler than a virus.
All viruses have genetic material and a protein coat.What is the main function of the viral capsid and envelope?
The capsid and envelope protect the viral genome and aid in host cell attachment.Place the statements about viroids and prions into the correct columns. Not all statements are used.
Viroids: Infect plants, made of circular RNA. Prions: Infectious proteins, cause degenerative diseases.Which of the following statements best supports the argument that viruses are nonliving?
All virions have genetic material and a protein capsid.Measles viruses are capable of inactivating host defenses by
Measles viruses can suppress the host immune response.Emerging viruses that infect human cells can originate from __________.
Emerging viruses can originate from animal reservoirs.Select the true statement about viral infection of a host cell.
Viruses must enter a host cell to replicate.Bacteriophages and animal viruses do not differ significantly in which one of the following steps?
Both bacteriophages and animal viruses attach to host cells.Helical and icosahedral are terms used to describe the shapes of a virus
Helical and icosahedral describe the shapes of viral capsids.What are the three parts that make up the structure of most viruses?
Budding is the release of enveloped viruses.Which characteristic of viruses prevents them from being used as evidence to support cell theory?
Viruses are acellular, so they do not support cell theory.Which of the following are characteristics of a virus?
Viruses are acellular, have genetic material, and require a host to replicate.
Viral pneumonia often presents with nonproductive cough and diffuse lung involvement.Viroids are tiny molecules of circular _____ that are important infectious agents of _____.
The limitation is called the host range.Virus nucleic acid is injected into host cell
The viral genome is injected into the host cell during infection.Which of the following processes can viruses carry out
Viruses can replicate only inside a host cell.Viruses can be grown in all of the following except __________.
Viruses cannot be grown in nonliving media.Viruses are nonliving particles with a(n) made of nucleic acids.
Bacteriophages do not derive their protein capsid from the host cell.A retrovirus has a genome that consists of __________.
A retrovirus has a genome consisting of RNA.What structure is found in viruses but not in cells?
The protein capsid is found in viruses but not in cells.An example of a latent virus infection is __________.
Herpes simplex virus infection is an example of a latent virus infection.Which of the following cannot be used to culture viruses
Viruses cannot be cultured in nonliving media.The nucleocapsid is composed of ______.
A prion is a misfolded infectious protein.Endotoxins are also known as
Endotoxins are also known as lipopolysaccharides from bacterial cell walls.Select the description that would represent a pathogen that would be considered a virus.
A virus is an acellular particle with genetic material in a protein coat that infects living cells.Host cells of viruses include
This refers to computer viruses; in biology, viruses have unique genetic sequences.All of the following are characteristics of viruses except
Viruses do not carry out metabolism.Because the virus that causes influenza mutates, a new vaccine is created every year.
True. Influenza virus mutates frequently, requiring new vaccines annually.