Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Some viruses, such as human herpesvirus 1, infect a cell without causing symptoms. These are called These are called latent viruses.

Which group of organisms are viroids (not viruses) most likely to parasitize? Viroids most commonly parasitize plants.

A(n) ______ is an infectious protein and is simpler than a virus. A prion is an infectious protein and is simpler than a virus.

Select the two characteristics that all viruses share. All viruses have genetic material and a protein coat.

What is the main function of the viral capsid and envelope? The capsid and envelope protect the viral genome and aid in host cell attachment.

Place the statements about viroids and prions into the correct columns. Not all statements are used. Viroids: Infect plants, made of circular RNA. Prions: Infectious proteins, cause degenerative diseases.