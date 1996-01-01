Skip to main content
Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions quiz #4 Flashcards

Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions quiz #4
  • Virus explorer answer key
    Refer to course materials for the virus explorer answer key.
  • Viruses are not considered living because they
    Viruses are not considered living because they are acellular and cannot reproduce independently.
  • Bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi are considered which type of hazard?
    They are considered biological hazards.
  • What needs a host to survive?
    Viruses, viroids, and prions need a host to survive and replicate.
  • What eventually stops the spread of the virus in the host?
    The host's immune response eventually stops the spread of the virus.
  • The smallest type of pathogens that grow in living cells are
    Viruses are the smallest pathogens that grow in living cells.
  • Noncellular infectious protein particles are called
    Noncellular infectious protein particles are called prions.
  • What is the structural difference between a viroid and a virus?
    A viroid consists of a single short strand of circular RNA, while a virus contains either DNA or RNA enclosed in a protein coat and sometimes a lipid envelope.
  • How do prions cause disease in the host organism?
    Prions cause disease by inducing normal proteins to misfold, resulting in loss of protein function and leading to slow degenerative diseases.