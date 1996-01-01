Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions quiz #4 Flashcards
Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions quiz #4
Virus explorer answer key
Refer to course materials for the virus explorer answer key.Viruses are not considered living because they
Viruses are not considered living because they are acellular and cannot reproduce independently.Bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi are considered which type of hazard?
They are considered biological hazards.What needs a host to survive?
Viruses, viroids, and prions need a host to survive and replicate.What eventually stops the spread of the virus in the host?
The host's immune response eventually stops the spread of the virus.The smallest type of pathogens that grow in living cells are
Viruses are the smallest pathogens that grow in living cells.Noncellular infectious protein particles are called
Noncellular infectious protein particles are called prions.What is the structural difference between a viroid and a virus?
A viroid consists of a single short strand of circular RNA, while a virus contains either DNA or RNA enclosed in a protein coat and sometimes a lipid envelope.How do prions cause disease in the host organism?
Prions cause disease by inducing normal proteins to misfold, resulting in loss of protein function and leading to slow degenerative diseases.