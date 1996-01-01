Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 9 ) Hide definitions

Virus explorer answer key Refer to course materials for the virus explorer answer key.

Viruses are not considered living because they Viruses are not considered living because they are acellular and cannot reproduce independently.

Bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi are considered which type of hazard? They are considered biological hazards.

What needs a host to survive? Viruses, viroids, and prions need a host to survive and replicate.

What eventually stops the spread of the virus in the host? The host's immune response eventually stops the spread of the virus.

The smallest type of pathogens that grow in living cells are Viruses are the smallest pathogens that grow in living cells.