Attenuated Vaccines definitions

  • Attenuated Vaccine
    A preparation using weakened pathogens capable of limited replication, inducing robust and long-lasting immune responses.
  • Virulence Gene
    A genetic element responsible for a pathogen's ability to cause disease, often targeted for mutation in vaccine development.
  • Replication
    The process by which weakened pathogens multiply within the host, enhancing immune system activation.
  • Cell-Mediated Immunity
    A defense mechanism involving T cells that directly attack infected cells, stimulated by certain vaccines.
  • Humoral Immunity
    A protective response involving B cells and antibody production, crucial for neutralizing pathogens.
  • Long-Term Protection
    Sustained immunity that often lasts for years or a lifetime after vaccination, reducing the need for repeat doses.
  • Booster Dose
    An additional vaccine administration typically unnecessary with certain vaccines due to their strong initial effect.
  • Pathogenic State
    A condition where a microorganism regains the ability to cause disease, a rare risk in some vaccines.
  • Immunocompromised Individual
    A person with a weakened immune system, for whom certain vaccines may pose increased risks.
  • Adaptive Immunity
    A specific immune response developed after exposure to antigens, providing targeted and lasting defense.
  • Inactivated Vaccine
    A preparation using killed pathogens, generally requiring more doses and boosters compared to other types.
  • Amplification
    The enhancement of immune effects due to the limited replication of weakened pathogens in the host.
  • Antibody
    A protein produced by B cells that binds to and neutralizes foreign invaders, crucial for vaccine-induced protection.
  • T Cell
    A lymphocyte involved in directly attacking infected cells, essential for cell-mediated immune responses.
  • B Cell
    A lymphocyte responsible for producing antibodies, playing a central role in humoral immunity.