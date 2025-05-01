Back
Attenuated Vaccine A preparation using weakened pathogens capable of limited replication, inducing robust and long-lasting immune responses. Virulence Gene A genetic element responsible for a pathogen's ability to cause disease, often targeted for mutation in vaccine development. Replication The process by which weakened pathogens multiply within the host, enhancing immune system activation. Cell-Mediated Immunity A defense mechanism involving T cells that directly attack infected cells, stimulated by certain vaccines. Humoral Immunity A protective response involving B cells and antibody production, crucial for neutralizing pathogens. Long-Term Protection Sustained immunity that often lasts for years or a lifetime after vaccination, reducing the need for repeat doses. Booster Dose An additional vaccine administration typically unnecessary with certain vaccines due to their strong initial effect. Pathogenic State A condition where a microorganism regains the ability to cause disease, a rare risk in some vaccines. Immunocompromised Individual A person with a weakened immune system, for whom certain vaccines may pose increased risks. Adaptive Immunity A specific immune response developed after exposure to antigens, providing targeted and lasting defense. Inactivated Vaccine A preparation using killed pathogens, generally requiring more doses and boosters compared to other types. Amplification The enhancement of immune effects due to the limited replication of weakened pathogens in the host. Antibody A protein produced by B cells that binds to and neutralizes foreign invaders, crucial for vaccine-induced protection. T Cell A lymphocyte involved in directly attacking infected cells, essential for cell-mediated immune responses. B Cell A lymphocyte responsible for producing antibodies, playing a central role in humoral immunity.
