Attenuated Vaccine A preparation using weakened pathogens capable of limited replication, inducing robust and long-lasting immune responses.

Virulence Gene A genetic element responsible for a pathogen's ability to cause disease, often targeted for mutation in vaccine development.

Replication The process by which weakened pathogens multiply within the host, enhancing immune system activation.

Cell-Mediated Immunity A defense mechanism involving T cells that directly attack infected cells, stimulated by certain vaccines.

Humoral Immunity A protective response involving B cells and antibody production, crucial for neutralizing pathogens.

Long-Term Protection Sustained immunity that often lasts for years or a lifetime after vaccination, reducing the need for repeat doses.