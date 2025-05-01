Back
Pathogen A microorganism capable of causing disease, often requiring specific conditions and entry points to establish infection in a host. Susceptible Host An individual with conditions or characteristics that allow pathogens to establish infection and potentially cause disease. Colonization The process by which microorganisms establish themselves in or on a host, potentially leading to infection. Portal of Entry A body opening or site, such as the mouth, nose, or broken skin, through which pathogens gain access to internal tissues. Tissue Specificity A preference of certain microorganisms to attach to and infect particular tissues based on compatibility and environmental factors. Environmental Conditions Physical or chemical factors, like acidity, present in tissues that influence a pathogen’s ability to survive and colonize. Respiratory Tract A portal of entry involving the nose, mouth, and lungs, commonly targeted by airborne pathogens. Digestive Tract A portal of entry involving the mouth and gastrointestinal system, often used by pathogens transmitted via ingestion. Genitourinary Tract A body system including reproductive and urinary organs, serving as a potential entry point for certain pathogens. Fecal-Oral Transmission A route of infection where pathogens from feces are ingested, often due to poor hygiene, leading to gastrointestinal disease. Adherence The ability of microorganisms to attach to host tissues, a critical step for establishing infection. Adhesin A molecule or structure on a microorganism’s surface that facilitates attachment to specific host tissues. Tissue Tropism The tendency of a pathogen to infect particular tissues or organs, influenced by compatibility and environmental factors. Infection Control Strategies and practices aimed at preventing the spread and establishment of pathogens in susceptible hosts. Transmission Dynamics Patterns and mechanisms by which pathogens spread between hosts, influenced by entry points and host susceptibility.
Colonization of Susceptible Host definitions
