  • Pathogen
    A microorganism capable of causing disease, often requiring specific conditions and entry points to establish infection in a host.
  • Susceptible Host
    An individual with conditions or characteristics that allow pathogens to establish infection and potentially cause disease.
  • Colonization
    The process by which microorganisms establish themselves in or on a host, potentially leading to infection.
  • Portal of Entry
    A body opening or site, such as the mouth, nose, or broken skin, through which pathogens gain access to internal tissues.
  • Tissue Specificity
    A preference of certain microorganisms to attach to and infect particular tissues based on compatibility and environmental factors.
  • Environmental Conditions
    Physical or chemical factors, like acidity, present in tissues that influence a pathogen’s ability to survive and colonize.
  • Respiratory Tract
    A portal of entry involving the nose, mouth, and lungs, commonly targeted by airborne pathogens.
  • Digestive Tract
    A portal of entry involving the mouth and gastrointestinal system, often used by pathogens transmitted via ingestion.
  • Genitourinary Tract
    A body system including reproductive and urinary organs, serving as a potential entry point for certain pathogens.
  • Fecal-Oral Transmission
    A route of infection where pathogens from feces are ingested, often due to poor hygiene, leading to gastrointestinal disease.
  • Adherence
    The ability of microorganisms to attach to host tissues, a critical step for establishing infection.
  • Adhesin
    A molecule or structure on a microorganism’s surface that facilitates attachment to specific host tissues.
  • Tissue Tropism
    The tendency of a pathogen to infect particular tissues or organs, influenced by compatibility and environmental factors.
  • Infection Control
    Strategies and practices aimed at preventing the spread and establishment of pathogens in susceptible hosts.
  • Transmission Dynamics
    Patterns and mechanisms by which pathogens spread between hosts, influenced by entry points and host susceptibility.