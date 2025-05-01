Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Pathogen A microorganism capable of causing disease, often requiring specific conditions and entry points to establish infection in a host.

Susceptible Host An individual with conditions or characteristics that allow pathogens to establish infection and potentially cause disease.

Colonization The process by which microorganisms establish themselves in or on a host, potentially leading to infection.

Portal of Entry A body opening or site, such as the mouth, nose, or broken skin, through which pathogens gain access to internal tissues.

Tissue Specificity A preference of certain microorganisms to attach to and infect particular tissues based on compatibility and environmental factors.

Environmental Conditions Physical or chemical factors, like acidity, present in tissues that influence a pathogen’s ability to survive and colonize.