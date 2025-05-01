Skip to main content
Back

Disruptors of Cell Membranes definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Lipopeptide
    A molecule composed of lipid and peptide portions that can bind to bacterial membranes, causing disruption and leakage.
  • Polymyxin B
    A topical antibiotic found in over-the-counter ointments, effective against gram-negative bacteria due to its membrane-disrupting action.
  • Polymyxin E
    Also known as colistin, this is a last-resort antibiotic for multidrug-resistant gram-negative infections, requiring careful monitoring.
  • Colistin
    An alternative name for a potent antibiotic reserved for severe gram-negative infections, notable for nephrotoxicity risk.
  • Gram-negative bacteria
    Microorganisms characterized by a double membrane and lipopolysaccharides, making them susceptible to certain membrane-disrupting drugs.
  • Gram-positive bacteria
    Microorganisms lacking outer membrane lipopolysaccharides, rendering them resistant to specific lipopeptide antibiotics.
  • Lipopolysaccharide
    A unique component of the outer membrane in gram-negative bacteria, serving as a binding site for certain antibiotics.
  • Hydrophobic tail
    A nonpolar segment of a molecule that inserts into bacterial membranes, facilitating disruption and leakage.
  • Selective toxicity
    A principle where drugs target features unique to pathogens, minimizing harm to host cells.
  • Nephrotoxicity
    A harmful effect on kidney function, necessitating careful monitoring when using certain antibiotics.
  • Therapeutic window
    The dosage range of a drug that achieves efficacy without causing significant adverse effects.
  • Resistance
    The ability of bacteria to withstand the effects of antibiotics, often leading to limited treatment options.
  • Topical antibiotic
    A medication applied directly to the skin to treat localized infections, minimizing systemic exposure.
  • Over-the-counter ointment
    A readily available medication for skin application, not requiring a prescription, often containing antibiotics.