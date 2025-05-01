Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Lipopeptide A molecule composed of lipid and peptide portions that can bind to bacterial membranes, causing disruption and leakage.

Polymyxin B A topical antibiotic found in over-the-counter ointments, effective against gram-negative bacteria due to its membrane-disrupting action.

Polymyxin E Also known as colistin, this is a last-resort antibiotic for multidrug-resistant gram-negative infections, requiring careful monitoring.

Colistin An alternative name for a potent antibiotic reserved for severe gram-negative infections, notable for nephrotoxicity risk.

Gram-negative bacteria Microorganisms characterized by a double membrane and lipopolysaccharides, making them susceptible to certain membrane-disrupting drugs.

Gram-positive bacteria Microorganisms lacking outer membrane lipopolysaccharides, rendering them resistant to specific lipopeptide antibiotics.