Lipopeptide A molecule composed of lipid and peptide portions that can bind to bacterial membranes, causing disruption and leakage. Polymyxin B A topical antibiotic found in over-the-counter ointments, effective against gram-negative bacteria due to its membrane-disrupting action. Polymyxin E Also known as colistin, this is a last-resort antibiotic for multidrug-resistant gram-negative infections, requiring careful monitoring. Colistin An alternative name for a potent antibiotic reserved for severe gram-negative infections, notable for nephrotoxicity risk. Gram-negative bacteria Microorganisms characterized by a double membrane and lipopolysaccharides, making them susceptible to certain membrane-disrupting drugs. Gram-positive bacteria Microorganisms lacking outer membrane lipopolysaccharides, rendering them resistant to specific lipopeptide antibiotics. Lipopolysaccharide A unique component of the outer membrane in gram-negative bacteria, serving as a binding site for certain antibiotics. Hydrophobic tail A nonpolar segment of a molecule that inserts into bacterial membranes, facilitating disruption and leakage. Selective toxicity A principle where drugs target features unique to pathogens, minimizing harm to host cells. Nephrotoxicity A harmful effect on kidney function, necessitating careful monitoring when using certain antibiotics. Therapeutic window The dosage range of a drug that achieves efficacy without causing significant adverse effects. Resistance The ability of bacteria to withstand the effects of antibiotics, often leading to limited treatment options. Topical antibiotic A medication applied directly to the skin to treat localized infections, minimizing systemic exposure. Over-the-counter ointment A readily available medication for skin application, not requiring a prescription, often containing antibiotics.
Disruptors of Cell Membranes definitions
