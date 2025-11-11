Understanding how certain antibiotics disrupt bacterial cell membranes is crucial for targeting infections effectively while maintaining selective toxicity. Bacterial cell membranes share similarities with human cell membranes but contain unique lipids, such as lipopolysaccharides in gram-negative bacteria, which serve as specific targets for some antibiotics. Lipopeptides are a class of drugs that bind to these distinctive components, disrupting the membrane integrity and causing leakage that ultimately kills the bacterial cell.

Gram-negative bacteria are characterized by a double membrane structure with an outer membrane containing lipopolysaccharides. Lipopeptide antibiotics, such as polymyxin B and polymyxin E (also known as colistin), exploit this feature by binding to the lipopolysaccharides. Their hydrophobic tails insert into the lipid bilayer, destabilizing both the outer and inner membranes, leading to increased permeability and cell death. This mechanism makes these drugs effective primarily against gram-negative bacteria, as gram-positive bacteria lack lipopolysaccharides and thus are not susceptible to this mode of action.

Polymyxin B is commonly used as a topical antibiotic for skin infections and is often found in over-the-counter ointments like Neosporin. Its accessibility and safety profile allow for widespread use against gram-negative bacterial infections on the skin. In contrast, polymyxin E (colistin) is reserved as a drug of last resort for severe infections caused by multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacteria. Due to its nephrotoxicity and narrow therapeutic window, colistin requires careful monitoring during treatment. Limiting its use also helps prevent the development of antibiotic resistance, preserving its effectiveness for critical cases.

To differentiate between these two similar drugs, one can remember that polymyxin B is for "basic" use, reflecting its common availability, while polymyxin E is for "extraordinary" use, highlighting its role as a last-resort antibiotic. Both drugs share the same fundamental mechanism of disrupting gram-negative bacterial membranes but differ significantly in their clinical applications and safety considerations.