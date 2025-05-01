Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Selective Toxicity Ability of a drug to harm microbes without damaging human cells by exploiting structural or metabolic differences.

Peptidoglycan Unique bacterial cell wall component targeted by several antibiotics, absent in human cells.

Cell Wall Rigid bacterial structure providing shape and protection, often disrupted by bactericidal drugs.

Cell Membrane Barrier with distinct bacterial lipids, allowing selective targeting by certain antimicrobials.

Nucleic Acid Synthesis Process involving bacterial-specific enzymes for DNA and RNA production, targeted by some antibiotics.

70S Ribosome Bacterial protein synthesis machinery structurally different from eukaryotic counterparts, enabling selective inhibition.