Selective Toxicity Ability of a drug to harm microbes without damaging human cells by exploiting structural or metabolic differences. Peptidoglycan Unique bacterial cell wall component targeted by several antibiotics, absent in human cells. Cell Wall Rigid bacterial structure providing shape and protection, often disrupted by bactericidal drugs. Cell Membrane Barrier with distinct bacterial lipids, allowing selective targeting by certain antimicrobials. Nucleic Acid Synthesis Process involving bacterial-specific enzymes for DNA and RNA production, targeted by some antibiotics. 70S Ribosome Bacterial protein synthesis machinery structurally different from eukaryotic counterparts, enabling selective inhibition. Protein Synthesis Essential cellular process in bacteria, often halted by drugs acting on ribosomal differences. Metabolic Pathways Bacterial-specific biochemical routes, such as folic acid synthesis, targeted by selective drugs. Folic Acid Synthesis Bacterial pathway for producing a vital vitamin, absent in humans due to dietary intake. Bactericidal Classification for drugs that directly kill bacteria, often by disrupting cell walls or membranes. Bacteriostatic Classification for drugs that halt bacterial growth, relying on the immune system for infection clearance. Replication Bacterial DNA duplication process involving unique enzymes, serving as a drug target. Transcription Bacterial RNA synthesis process using distinct enzymes, susceptible to selective inhibition. Antimicrobial Therapy Treatment approach utilizing drugs to exploit microbial vulnerabilities while sparing human cells. Antibiotic Resistance Microbial adaptation reducing drug effectiveness, challenging successful infection treatment.
How Antimicrobial Drugs Work
