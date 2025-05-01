Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

ELISA A laboratory technique using enzyme-linked antibodies to detect and quantify antigens or antibodies through a measurable color change.

Antigen A molecule, often from pathogens, that is specifically recognized and bound by antibodies in immunoassays.

Antibody A protein produced by the immune system that binds specifically to antigens, enabling detection in assays.

Enzyme A catalyst attached to antibodies in ELISA, responsible for generating a colored product upon substrate addition.

Microplate A flat plate with multiple wells used to hold samples and reagents during ELISA procedures for simultaneous testing.

Capture Antibody An antibody fixed to the well surface that binds the target antigen, forming the base of the sandwich in direct ELISA.