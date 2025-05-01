Back
ELISA A laboratory technique using enzyme-linked antibodies to detect and quantify antigens or antibodies through a measurable color change. Antigen A molecule, often from pathogens, that is specifically recognized and bound by antibodies in immunoassays. Antibody A protein produced by the immune system that binds specifically to antigens, enabling detection in assays. Enzyme A catalyst attached to antibodies in ELISA, responsible for generating a colored product upon substrate addition. Microplate A flat plate with multiple wells used to hold samples and reagents during ELISA procedures for simultaneous testing. Capture Antibody An antibody fixed to the well surface that binds the target antigen, forming the base of the sandwich in direct ELISA. Detection Antibody An enzyme-linked antibody that binds to the antigen, enabling color development in direct ELISA. Secondary Antibody An enzyme-linked antibody that binds to the patient's primary antibody in indirect ELISA, allowing detection. Substrate A molecule added to react with the enzyme, producing a visible color change indicating the presence of the target. Colorimetric Detection A method where the intensity of color produced reflects the amount of target antigen or antibody present. Blocking A step using nonspecific proteins to cover unoccupied well surfaces, preventing false positives from unwanted binding. Sandwich Method A format where the antigen is bound between two antibodies, enhancing specificity in direct ELISA. Primary Antibody A patient's antibody that binds to the antigen coated on the well in indirect ELISA, indicating prior exposure. Specificity The ability of an assay to distinguish the target molecule from others, reducing false positives. Sensitivity The capacity of an assay to detect even small amounts of the target, minimizing false negatives.
Immunoassay: ELISA definitions
