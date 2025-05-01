Skip to main content
Immunoassay: Fluorescent Antibody Tests definitions

  • Immunoassay
    Laboratory procedure exploiting antigen-antibody specificity to detect or measure substances in a sample.
  • Antigen
    Molecule recognized by the immune system, often from pathogens, that can trigger antibody production.
  • Antibody
    Protein produced by the immune system that binds specifically to a target molecule to aid in detection or neutralization.
  • Fluorescent Antibody Test
    Diagnostic method using fluorescently labeled antibodies visualized by fluorescence microscopy to identify antigens or antibodies.
  • Fluorescence Microscopy
    Imaging technique that detects fluorescent signals from labeled molecules, allowing visualization of specific targets.
  • Primary Antibody
    First antibody used in a test, binding directly to the target antigen or molecule of interest.
  • Secondary Antibody
    Antibody that binds to a primary antibody, often labeled for detection, enabling indirect identification of targets.
  • Direct FA Test
    Assay detecting antigens in a sample using fluorescent primary antibodies, indicating current infection.
  • Indirect FA Test
    Assay detecting patient antibodies with fluorescent secondary antibodies, revealing past exposure or immunity.
  • Antigen-Binding Site
    Region on an antibody that specifically interacts with a particular antigen, determining binding specificity.
  • Specificity
    Ability of an antibody to bind exclusively to a particular antigen, minimizing cross-reactions.
  • Pathogen
    Disease-causing microorganism, such as a virus or bacterium, often targeted in diagnostic assays.
  • Serum
    Component of blood used in immunoassays, containing antibodies but lacking cells and clotting factors.
  • Immunity
    State of protection against a specific pathogen, often indicated by the presence of antibodies.
  • Diagnostic Testing
    Process of analyzing samples to determine infection status or immune response using laboratory techniques.