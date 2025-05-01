Back
Immunoassay Laboratory procedure exploiting antigen-antibody specificity to detect or measure substances in a sample. Antigen Molecule recognized by the immune system, often from pathogens, that can trigger antibody production. Antibody Protein produced by the immune system that binds specifically to a target molecule to aid in detection or neutralization. Fluorescent Antibody Test Diagnostic method using fluorescently labeled antibodies visualized by fluorescence microscopy to identify antigens or antibodies. Fluorescence Microscopy Imaging technique that detects fluorescent signals from labeled molecules, allowing visualization of specific targets. Primary Antibody First antibody used in a test, binding directly to the target antigen or molecule of interest. Secondary Antibody Antibody that binds to a primary antibody, often labeled for detection, enabling indirect identification of targets. Direct FA Test Assay detecting antigens in a sample using fluorescent primary antibodies, indicating current infection. Indirect FA Test Assay detecting patient antibodies with fluorescent secondary antibodies, revealing past exposure or immunity. Antigen-Binding Site Region on an antibody that specifically interacts with a particular antigen, determining binding specificity. Specificity Ability of an antibody to bind exclusively to a particular antigen, minimizing cross-reactions. Pathogen Disease-causing microorganism, such as a virus or bacterium, often targeted in diagnostic assays. Serum Component of blood used in immunoassays, containing antibodies but lacking cells and clotting factors. Immunity State of protection against a specific pathogen, often indicated by the presence of antibodies. Diagnostic Testing Process of analyzing samples to determine infection status or immune response using laboratory techniques.
Immunoassay: Fluorescent Antibody Tests definitions
