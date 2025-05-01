Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Immunoassay Laboratory procedure exploiting antigen-antibody specificity to detect or measure substances in a sample.

Antigen Molecule recognized by the immune system, often from pathogens, that can trigger antibody production.

Antibody Protein produced by the immune system that binds specifically to a target molecule to aid in detection or neutralization.

Fluorescent Antibody Test Diagnostic method using fluorescently labeled antibodies visualized by fluorescence microscopy to identify antigens or antibodies.

Fluorescence Microscopy Imaging technique that detects fluorescent signals from labeled molecules, allowing visualization of specific targets.

Primary Antibody First antibody used in a test, binding directly to the target antigen or molecule of interest.