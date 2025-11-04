Immunoassays are specialized laboratory techniques that utilize the high specificity of antibody-antigen interactions to detect and quantify substances within a sample outside the human body. These assays play a crucial role in diagnostic testing by identifying either pathogenic antigens, such as those from HIV, or antibodies produced in response to infections, thereby indicating disease presence or immunity.
Among the primary immunoassay methods are fluorescent antibody (FA) tests, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISAs), Western blots, agglutination, and precipitation reactions. FA testing employs fluorescently labeled antibodies to directly or indirectly detect antigens, making it a powerful tool for visualizing immune responses. ELISAs utilize enzyme-linked antibodies to produce a measurable signal, often a color change, which correlates with the presence of specific antigens or antibodies. Western blotting combines gel electrophoresis to separate proteins by size with labeled antibodies to identify target proteins, providing detailed information about protein presence and molecular weight.
These immunoassays harness the principles of antigen-antibody specificity, enabling sensitive and accurate detection essential for disease diagnosis and monitoring. Understanding the mechanisms and applications of these assays is fundamental for interpreting diagnostic results and advancing immunological research.