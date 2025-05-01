Back
Western Blotting A method combining protein separation by size and antibody-based detection to identify specific proteins in a sample. Immunoblotting A technique using antibodies to detect specific proteins after their separation and transfer to a membrane. SDS-PAGE A gel electrophoresis method using sodium dodecyl sulfate to separate proteins strictly by size. Gel Electrophoresis A laboratory process that separates molecules, such as proteins, through a gel matrix based on physical properties. Blotting Membrane A protein-binding sheet that receives separated proteins from a gel for subsequent antibody detection. Primary Antibody An immunoglobulin from patient serum that specifically binds to target antigens on the blot. Secondary Antibody A labeled immunoglobulin that binds to primary antibodies, enabling visualization of antigen-antibody complexes. Antigen A molecule, often a protein, recognized by antibodies and used as a target in immunoassays. Antibody A protein produced by the immune system that binds specifically to antigens for detection or defense. Protein Band A visible marker on a blot indicating the presence of a specific protein after antibody detection. Visualization The process of making protein bands detectable, often using labeled antibodies, after transfer to a membrane. Serum The component of blood containing antibodies, used to detect immune responses in diagnostic assays. Molecular Diagnostics A field utilizing techniques like Western blotting to detect specific proteins for disease diagnosis. Antigen-Antibody Complex A structure formed when an antibody binds specifically to its target antigen, enabling detection. Adaptive Immunity A branch of the immune system involving specific recognition of antigens and production of antibodies.
Immunoassay: Western Blotting definitions
