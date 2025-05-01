Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Western Blotting A method combining protein separation by size and antibody-based detection to identify specific proteins in a sample.

Immunoblotting A technique using antibodies to detect specific proteins after their separation and transfer to a membrane.

SDS-PAGE A gel electrophoresis method using sodium dodecyl sulfate to separate proteins strictly by size.

Gel Electrophoresis A laboratory process that separates molecules, such as proteins, through a gel matrix based on physical properties.

Blotting Membrane A protein-binding sheet that receives separated proteins from a gel for subsequent antibody detection.

Primary Antibody An immunoglobulin from patient serum that specifically binds to target antigens on the blot.