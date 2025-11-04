Western blotting, also known as immunoblotting, is a powerful laboratory technique used to detect specific proteins within a complex mixture. This method begins by separating proteins through gel electrophoresis, typically using SDS-PAGE (sodium dodecyl sulfate polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis). SDS-PAGE is essential because it separates proteins based solely on their molecular size, eliminating the influence of charge or shape. During this process, larger proteins migrate more slowly through the gel matrix, while smaller proteins travel faster, allowing for effective size-based separation.

After electrophoresis, the separated proteins are transferred onto a protein-binding membrane, often referred to as a blot. This transfer preserves the spatial arrangement of proteins as they appeared in the gel, enabling subsequent detection steps. The next phase involves incubating the blot with a patient’s serum containing primary antibodies. If the patient has antibodies specific to the target proteins, such as HIV proteins in diagnostic applications, these primary antibodies will bind to their corresponding antigens on the blot.

Since the protein bands and antibody bindings are invisible to the naked eye, visualization requires the addition of labeled secondary antibodies. These secondary antibodies are designed to bind to the primary antibodies and are often conjugated with fluorescent or enzymatic labels. When activated, these labels produce a detectable signal, revealing the presence and position of the target proteins. This detection confirms the presence of specific antibodies in the patient’s serum, providing a reliable diagnostic tool, such as confirming HIV infection.

Western blotting integrates key concepts of molecular biology and immunology, including antigen-antibody specificity and protein separation techniques. The method’s sensitivity and specificity make it invaluable for both research and clinical diagnostics. Understanding the role of SDS-PAGE in size-based protein separation and the use of labeled antibodies for detection is crucial for mastering this technique.