Monoclonal Antibody An identical immunoglobulin produced by a single B cell clone, binding a specific antigen epitope with high specificity.

B Cell A lymphocyte capable of differentiating into plasma cells and producing antibodies after antigen stimulation.

Epitope A precise molecular region on an antigen recognized and bound by an antibody.

Antigen A molecule or molecular structure that triggers an immune response, often targeted by antibodies.

Plasma Cell A differentiated B lymphocyte specialized for rapid and abundant antibody secretion.

Hybridoma A fused cell combining a B cell and a myeloma, capable of indefinite proliferation and monoclonal antibody production.