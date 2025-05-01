Back
Monoclonal Antibody An identical immunoglobulin produced by a single B cell clone, binding a specific antigen epitope with high specificity. B Cell A lymphocyte capable of differentiating into plasma cells and producing antibodies after antigen stimulation. Epitope A precise molecular region on an antigen recognized and bound by an antibody. Antigen A molecule or molecular structure that triggers an immune response, often targeted by antibodies. Plasma Cell A differentiated B lymphocyte specialized for rapid and abundant antibody secretion. Hybridoma A fused cell combining a B cell and a myeloma, capable of indefinite proliferation and monoclonal antibody production. Myeloma A cancerous plasma cell line with the ability to proliferate indefinitely but lacking antibody production. Proliferation The process by which cells undergo repeated division, increasing their numbers. Immunotherapy A treatment approach utilizing components of the immune system, such as antibodies, to combat diseases. Selective Media A laboratory growth environment designed to support only specific cell types, such as hybridomas. Screening A laboratory process for identifying cells producing a desired antibody among a mixed population. Clone A group of genetically identical cells derived from a single progenitor, sharing the same antibody specificity. In Vitro A process or reaction occurring outside a living organism, typically in a controlled laboratory setting. Antibody Production The synthesis and secretion of immunoglobulins by plasma cells or hybridomas in response to antigen exposure. Autoimmune Disorder A disease state where the immune system mistakenly targets and attacks the body's own tissues.
Immunotherapy: Monoclonal Antibodies definitions
