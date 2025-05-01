Skip to main content
Back

Immunotherapy: Monoclonal Antibodies definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Monoclonal Antibody
    An identical immunoglobulin produced by a single B cell clone, binding a specific antigen epitope with high specificity.
  • B Cell
    A lymphocyte capable of differentiating into plasma cells and producing antibodies after antigen stimulation.
  • Epitope
    A precise molecular region on an antigen recognized and bound by an antibody.
  • Antigen
    A molecule or molecular structure that triggers an immune response, often targeted by antibodies.
  • Plasma Cell
    A differentiated B lymphocyte specialized for rapid and abundant antibody secretion.
  • Hybridoma
    A fused cell combining a B cell and a myeloma, capable of indefinite proliferation and monoclonal antibody production.
  • Myeloma
    A cancerous plasma cell line with the ability to proliferate indefinitely but lacking antibody production.
  • Proliferation
    The process by which cells undergo repeated division, increasing their numbers.
  • Immunotherapy
    A treatment approach utilizing components of the immune system, such as antibodies, to combat diseases.
  • Selective Media
    A laboratory growth environment designed to support only specific cell types, such as hybridomas.
  • Screening
    A laboratory process for identifying cells producing a desired antibody among a mixed population.
  • Clone
    A group of genetically identical cells derived from a single progenitor, sharing the same antibody specificity.
  • In Vitro
    A process or reaction occurring outside a living organism, typically in a controlled laboratory setting.
  • Antibody Production
    The synthesis and secretion of immunoglobulins by plasma cells or hybridomas in response to antigen exposure.
  • Autoimmune Disorder
    A disease state where the immune system mistakenly targets and attacks the body's own tissues.