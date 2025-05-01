Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Quinolones A class of antibiotics that disrupt bacterial DNA replication by targeting enzymes responsible for unwinding DNA, leading to lethal double-strand breaks.

Fluoroquinolones Semi-synthetic antibiotics derived from quinolones with a fluorine atom, effective against a broad range of bacteria and known for rare tendon rupture side effects.

Topoisomerase An enzyme in bacteria that unwinds and re-ligates DNA strands during replication, serving as a target for certain antibiotics.

DNA Gyrase A specific type of topoisomerase in bacteria that introduces negative supercoils into DNA, essential for replication and a key antibiotic target.

Double-Strand Breaks Lethal interruptions in both strands of bacterial DNA caused by failed re-ligation during replication, often induced by specific antibiotics.

Ciprofloxacin A commonly prescribed fluoroquinolone, especially for urinary tract infections, recognized by its trade name Cipro.