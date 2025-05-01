Back
Quinolones A class of antibiotics that disrupt bacterial DNA replication by targeting enzymes responsible for unwinding DNA, leading to lethal double-strand breaks. Fluoroquinolones Semi-synthetic antibiotics derived from quinolones with a fluorine atom, effective against a broad range of bacteria and known for rare tendon rupture side effects. Topoisomerase An enzyme in bacteria that unwinds and re-ligates DNA strands during replication, serving as a target for certain antibiotics. DNA Gyrase A specific type of topoisomerase in bacteria that introduces negative supercoils into DNA, essential for replication and a key antibiotic target. Double-Strand Breaks Lethal interruptions in both strands of bacterial DNA caused by failed re-ligation during replication, often induced by specific antibiotics. Ciprofloxacin A commonly prescribed fluoroquinolone, especially for urinary tract infections, recognized by its trade name Cipro. Broad-Spectrum Antibiotics Drugs effective against both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, increasing their clinical utility. Rifamycin A group of antibiotics that block bacterial RNA synthesis by binding to RNA polymerase, crucial for treating tuberculosis and leprosy. RNA Polymerase An enzyme that synthesizes RNA from a DNA template in bacteria, targeted by certain antibiotics to halt RNA production. Rifampin A rifamycin antibiotic used primarily against mycobacterial infections, including tuberculosis and leprosy. Selective Toxicity A property of antibiotics that allows them to target bacterial enzymes without harming human counterparts, ensuring effective treatment. Antibiotic Resistance The ability of bacteria to withstand the effects of drugs designed to kill or inhibit them, complicating treatment strategies. Gram-Positive Bacteria Bacteria with thick peptidoglycan cell walls, often susceptible to a range of antibiotics including some nucleic acid synthesis inhibitors. Gram-Negative Bacteria Bacteria with thin peptidoglycan layers and outer membranes, sometimes more resistant but still targeted by broad-spectrum drugs. Transcription Enzymes Proteins in bacteria responsible for synthesizing RNA from DNA, differing from human versions and serving as antibiotic targets.
Inhibitors of Nucleic Acid Synthesis definitions
