Inhibitors of nucleic acid synthesis target the production of DNA and RNA, crucial processes for bacterial survival. Despite humans also synthesizing DNA and RNA, selective toxicity is achieved because bacteria utilize distinct replication and transcription enzymes. These unique bacterial enzymes serve as effective targets for bactericidal antibiotics, which kill bacteria by disrupting their nucleic acid synthesis.

Quinolones are a key class of antibiotics that inhibit bacterial DNA replication by targeting the enzyme topoisomerase, specifically DNA gyrase, a type of topoisomerase unique to bacteria. Topoisomerase functions by cutting, unwinding, and rejoining DNA strands during replication. Quinolones bind to topoisomerase and prevent it from re-ligating the DNA strands after cutting, effectively turning the enzyme into molecular scissors that cause lethal double-strand breaks in bacterial DNA. This mechanism disrupts DNA replication and leads to bacterial cell death.

Fluoroquinolones are semi-synthetic derivatives of quinolones that include a fluorine atom, enhancing their antibacterial activity. Ciprofloxacin, commonly prescribed for urinary tract infections, is a well-known fluoroquinolone. These drugs are broad-spectrum, effective against both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. However, fluoroquinolones carry a rare but serious side effect of tendon rupture, which is important to consider during treatment.

To remember the action of quinolones, one can use the mnemonic "The queen is on top," linking "queen" to quinolones and "top" to topoisomerase, highlighting that quinolones inhibit DNA replication by targeting topoisomerase.

For RNA synthesis inhibition, rifamycins are the primary antibiotics. They bind to bacterial RNA polymerase, the enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA from a DNA template. By binding to RNA polymerase, rifamycins prevent the addition of new RNA nucleotides, halting RNA chain elongation and effectively stopping RNA synthesis. This inhibition disrupts protein synthesis and bacterial growth.

Rifampin is a notable rifamycin used to treat infections caused by mycobacteria, such as tuberculosis and leprosy. It has a spectrum that covers most gram-positive bacteria and some gram-negative bacteria. A helpful mnemonic to recall rifamycin’s mechanism is that both "rifamycin" and "RNA" start with the letter "R," emphasizing that rifamycin inhibits RNA polymerase.

Understanding these mechanisms highlights how antibiotics can selectively target bacterial nucleic acid synthesis enzymes, providing effective treatments while minimizing harm to human cells.