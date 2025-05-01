Skip to main content
Back

Introduction to Bacteria definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Bacteria
    Unicellular prokaryotes, major domain of life, lacking a nucleus and displaying diverse shapes and sizes.
  • Bacterium
    A single prokaryotic cell, representative of the bacterial domain, capable of independent existence.
  • Prokaryote
    Cell type lacking a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, characteristic of bacteria and archaea.
  • Domain
    Highest taxonomic rank, grouping life into bacteria, archaea, and eukarya based on fundamental differences.
  • Archaea
    Prokaryotic domain distinct from bacteria, often inhabiting extreme environments and lacking peptidoglycan in cell walls.
  • Eukarya
    Domain containing organisms with cells that possess a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.
  • Unicellular Organism
    Life form composed of a single cell, capable of performing all necessary functions for survival.
  • Cell Wall
    Rigid outer structure providing shape and protection, commonly found in bacteria and composed of unique molecules.
  • Peptidoglycan
    Complex molecule forming the main component of most bacterial cell walls, absent in archaea.
  • Binary Fission
    Asexual reproductive process where a single cell divides into two genetically identical daughter cells.
  • Human Microbiota
    Community of microorganisms, primarily bacteria, residing on and within the human body.
  • Gram-Positive Bacteria
    Group distinguished by thick peptidoglycan cell walls, retaining crystal violet stain in laboratory tests.
  • Gram-Negative Bacteria
    Group characterized by thin peptidoglycan layers and an outer membrane, not retaining crystal violet stain.
  • Micrometer
    Unit of length equal to one-millionth of a meter, commonly used to measure bacterial size.
  • Species
    Basic unit of biological classification, representing a group of organisms sharing common characteristics.