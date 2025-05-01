Back
Bacteria Unicellular prokaryotes, major domain of life, lacking a nucleus and displaying diverse shapes and sizes. Bacterium A single prokaryotic cell, representative of the bacterial domain, capable of independent existence. Prokaryote Cell type lacking a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, characteristic of bacteria and archaea. Domain Highest taxonomic rank, grouping life into bacteria, archaea, and eukarya based on fundamental differences. Archaea Prokaryotic domain distinct from bacteria, often inhabiting extreme environments and lacking peptidoglycan in cell walls. Eukarya Domain containing organisms with cells that possess a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles. Unicellular Organism Life form composed of a single cell, capable of performing all necessary functions for survival. Cell Wall Rigid outer structure providing shape and protection, commonly found in bacteria and composed of unique molecules. Peptidoglycan Complex molecule forming the main component of most bacterial cell walls, absent in archaea. Binary Fission Asexual reproductive process where a single cell divides into two genetically identical daughter cells. Human Microbiota Community of microorganisms, primarily bacteria, residing on and within the human body. Gram-Positive Bacteria Group distinguished by thick peptidoglycan cell walls, retaining crystal violet stain in laboratory tests. Gram-Negative Bacteria Group characterized by thin peptidoglycan layers and an outer membrane, not retaining crystal violet stain. Micrometer Unit of length equal to one-millionth of a meter, commonly used to measure bacterial size. Species Basic unit of biological classification, representing a group of organisms sharing common characteristics.
Introduction to Bacteria definitions
