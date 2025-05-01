Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Bacteria Unicellular prokaryotes, major domain of life, lacking a nucleus and displaying diverse shapes and sizes.

Bacterium A single prokaryotic cell, representative of the bacterial domain, capable of independent existence.

Prokaryote Cell type lacking a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, characteristic of bacteria and archaea.

Domain Highest taxonomic rank, grouping life into bacteria, archaea, and eukarya based on fundamental differences.

Archaea Prokaryotic domain distinct from bacteria, often inhabiting extreme environments and lacking peptidoglycan in cell walls.

Eukarya Domain containing organisms with cells that possess a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.