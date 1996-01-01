Introduction to Bacteria quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 9 ) Hide definitions

Eubacteria are classified by what? Eubacteria are classified by cell wall composition, shape, and genetic characteristics.

What does a bone infection of group A streptococci cause in the bone? A bone infection by group A streptococci can cause osteomyelitis.

Antibiotics interfere with prokaryotic cell functions. How? Antibiotics can inhibit cell wall synthesis, protein synthesis, or DNA replication in prokaryotes.

What is meant by 'bacteria cultures'? Bacteria cultures are populations of bacteria grown in nutrient media for study.

Long, slender, spiral-shaped bacteria that have flexible walls and are capable of movement are called These bacteria are called spirochetes.

An isolated colony is formed when An isolated colony is formed when a single bacterium multiplies on solid media.