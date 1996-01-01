Introduction to Bacteria quiz #3 Flashcards
Introduction to Bacteria quiz #3
Eubacteria are classified by what?
Eubacteria are classified by cell wall composition, shape, and genetic characteristics.What does a bone infection of group A streptococci cause in the bone?
A bone infection by group A streptococci can cause osteomyelitis.Antibiotics interfere with prokaryotic cell functions. How?
Antibiotics can inhibit cell wall synthesis, protein synthesis, or DNA replication in prokaryotes.What is meant by 'bacteria cultures'?
Bacteria cultures are populations of bacteria grown in nutrient media for study.Long, slender, spiral-shaped bacteria that have flexible walls and are capable of movement are called
These bacteria are called spirochetes.An isolated colony is formed when
An isolated colony is formed when a single bacterium multiplies on solid media.What distinguishes the cell wall of bacteria from that of archaea?
Bacterial cell walls are made of peptidoglycan, a molecule not found in archaea cell walls.What is the process by which bacteria reproduce?
Bacteria reproduce through binary fission, where one cell divides into two identical cells.Where in the human body can bacteria be found as part of the microbiota?
Bacteria inhabit both the surface of the skin and internal areas such as mucus membranes, forming the human microbiota.