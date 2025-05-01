Back
Pathogen A microorganism capable of causing disease, which moves through specific steps to infect a host. Reservoir A natural habitat where a microorganism lives, grows, and multiplies, such as a human, animal, or surface. Portal of Exit A route by which a microorganism leaves its reservoir, like the nose, mouth, or shedding from surfaces. Transmission The process by which a microorganism is passed from one host or surface to another, often via air or contact. Portal of Entry A body opening or orifice through which a microorganism enters a new host, such as the mouth, nose, or wounds. Colonization The establishment and replication of a microorganism within a host, which may or may not result in disease. Susceptible Host An individual at risk of infection due to exposure to a microorganism and lacking effective immunity. Quarantine A public health intervention involving isolation to prevent the spread of microorganisms from infected individuals. Mask A barrier device worn over the nose and mouth to reduce the release and inhalation of infectious agents. Infectious Disease A condition caused by the invasion and multiplication of microorganisms in a host, potentially spreading to others. Airborne Transmission A mode of spreading microorganisms through particles suspended in the air, often after sneezing or coughing. Contact Transmission A mode of spreading microorganisms via direct or indirect physical contact, such as touching contaminated surfaces. Intervention A strategy or action aimed at disrupting the steps of microorganism spread to prevent infection. Infection Control A set of practices designed to prevent the spread of microorganisms and protect public health. Cycle of Infection A recurring sequence in which microorganisms move through hosts and environments, perpetuating disease spread.
Introduction to Chain of Infection definitions
