Pathogen A microorganism capable of causing disease, which moves through specific steps to infect a host.

Reservoir A natural habitat where a microorganism lives, grows, and multiplies, such as a human, animal, or surface.

Portal of Exit A route by which a microorganism leaves its reservoir, like the nose, mouth, or shedding from surfaces.

Transmission The process by which a microorganism is passed from one host or surface to another, often via air or contact.

Portal of Entry A body opening or orifice through which a microorganism enters a new host, such as the mouth, nose, or wounds.

Colonization The establishment and replication of a microorganism within a host, which may or may not result in disease.