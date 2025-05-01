Skip to main content
Introduction to Chain of Infection definitions

  • Pathogen
    A microorganism capable of causing disease, which moves through specific steps to infect a host.
  • Reservoir
    A natural habitat where a microorganism lives, grows, and multiplies, such as a human, animal, or surface.
  • Portal of Exit
    A route by which a microorganism leaves its reservoir, like the nose, mouth, or shedding from surfaces.
  • Transmission
    The process by which a microorganism is passed from one host or surface to another, often via air or contact.
  • Portal of Entry
    A body opening or orifice through which a microorganism enters a new host, such as the mouth, nose, or wounds.
  • Colonization
    The establishment and replication of a microorganism within a host, which may or may not result in disease.
  • Susceptible Host
    An individual at risk of infection due to exposure to a microorganism and lacking effective immunity.
  • Quarantine
    A public health intervention involving isolation to prevent the spread of microorganisms from infected individuals.
  • Mask
    A barrier device worn over the nose and mouth to reduce the release and inhalation of infectious agents.
  • Infectious Disease
    A condition caused by the invasion and multiplication of microorganisms in a host, potentially spreading to others.
  • Airborne Transmission
    A mode of spreading microorganisms through particles suspended in the air, often after sneezing or coughing.
  • Contact Transmission
    A mode of spreading microorganisms via direct or indirect physical contact, such as touching contaminated surfaces.
  • Intervention
    A strategy or action aimed at disrupting the steps of microorganism spread to prevent infection.
  • Infection Control
    A set of practices designed to prevent the spread of microorganisms and protect public health.
  • Cycle of Infection
    A recurring sequence in which microorganisms move through hosts and environments, perpetuating disease spread.