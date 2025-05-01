Back
Inflammation A coordinated set of events triggered by infection or tissue damage, marked by distinct physical changes and immune cell activity. SHARP An acronym summarizing the five cardinal signs: swelling, heat, altered function, redness, and pain. Swelling A cardinal sign resulting from fluid accumulation at the site of tissue injury or infection. Heat A cardinal sign caused by increased blood flow to affected tissues during the inflammatory response. Altered Function A cardinal sign where normal activity of the affected area is impaired due to inflammation. Redness A cardinal sign resulting from dilation of blood vessels and increased blood flow to the inflamed area. Pain A cardinal sign arising from chemical mediators and pressure on nerve endings at the site of inflammation. Acute Inflammation A short-term immune response with rapid symptom onset, primarily involving neutrophils, resolving in days. Chronic Inflammation A long-term immune response with slow symptom development, involving macrophages, giant cells, and T lymphocytes. Neutrophils Immune cells rapidly recruited to sites of acute inflammation, acting as the first responders to infection or injury. Macrophages Immune cells abundant in chronic inflammation, responsible for engulfing pathogens and cellular debris. Giant Cells Large cells formed by the fusion of macrophages, commonly found in chronic inflammatory sites. T Lymphocytes Adaptive immune cells present in chronic inflammation, contributing to the formation of granulomas. Granuloma A structured cluster of immune cells that walls off microbes resistant to elimination during chronic inflammation.
