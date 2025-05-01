Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Inflammation A coordinated set of events triggered by infection or tissue damage, marked by distinct physical changes and immune cell activity.

SHARP An acronym summarizing the five cardinal signs: swelling, heat, altered function, redness, and pain.

Swelling A cardinal sign resulting from fluid accumulation at the site of tissue injury or infection.

Heat A cardinal sign caused by increased blood flow to affected tissues during the inflammatory response.

Altered Function A cardinal sign where normal activity of the affected area is impaired due to inflammation.

Redness A cardinal sign resulting from dilation of blood vessels and increased blood flow to the inflamed area.