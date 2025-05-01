Back
Microbiology Scientific field focused on studying organisms and infectious agents too small to be seen without magnification. Microbe Entity encompassing both living microorganisms and nonliving infectious agents invisible to the naked eye. Microorganism Living organism too small for unaided vision, requiring magnification for observation and study. Microscope Instrument essential for visualizing and studying entities too small to be seen by the naked eye. Cell Smallest and most fundamental unit of life, forming the basis of all living organisms. Virus Nonliving infectious agent lacking many characteristics of life, yet capable of affecting living cells. Bacterium Single-celled prokaryotic microorganism, often among the first types observed under magnification. Protozoa Very small eukaryotic organisms, historically described as 'little animals' by early microscopists. Robert Hooke English microscopist who first visualized and depicted a microorganism using early magnification tools. Antony van Leeuwenhoek Dutch merchant who observed and illustrated diverse microbes, including protozoa and bacteria, in lake water. Infectious Agent Entity, living or nonliving, capable of causing infection in other organisms, often studied in microbiology. Multicellular Organism Life form composed of multiple cells, such as humans, contrasting with single-celled entities. Unicellular Organism Life form consisting of only one cell, often requiring magnification for observation. Bacteriophage Virus that specifically infects bacteria, commonly visualized in studies of the microbial world. Animalcule Historical term for tiny organisms observed by early microscopists, meaning 'little animals.'
Introduction to Microbiology definitions
