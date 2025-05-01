Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Microbiology Scientific field focused on studying organisms and infectious agents too small to be seen without magnification.

Microbe Entity encompassing both living microorganisms and nonliving infectious agents invisible to the naked eye.

Microorganism Living organism too small for unaided vision, requiring magnification for observation and study.

Microscope Instrument essential for visualizing and studying entities too small to be seen by the naked eye.

Cell Smallest and most fundamental unit of life, forming the basis of all living organisms.

Virus Nonliving infectious agent lacking many characteristics of life, yet capable of affecting living cells.