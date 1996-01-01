Introduction to Microbiology quiz #10 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Employees should wash their hands often and should handle food only when necessary. True. Frequent handwashing and minimal handling reduce contamination.

The ID50 is ID50 is the infectious dose required to infect 50% of a population.

Contamination of food items by other living organisms Biological contamination refers to contamination by living organisms.

The brown stomach worm is an example of a parasite with a direct life cycle. True. It has a direct life cycle.

A persistent infection is one in which The pathogen remains in the host for a long period, often with ongoing symptoms.

