Introduction to Microbiology quiz #10 Flashcards

Introduction to Microbiology quiz #10

Introduction to Microbiology quiz #10
  • Employees should wash their hands often and should handle food only when necessary.
    True. Frequent handwashing and minimal handling reduce contamination.
  • The ID50 is
    ID50 is the infectious dose required to infect 50% of a population.
  • Contamination of food items by other living organisms
    Biological contamination refers to contamination by living organisms.
  • The brown stomach worm is an example of a parasite with a direct life cycle.
    True. It has a direct life cycle.
  • A persistent infection is one in which
    The pathogen remains in the host for a long period, often with ongoing symptoms.
  • An effective way to determine illness in an animal is by taking, and examining, blood.
    True. Blood tests can help diagnose illness.
  • The best temperature for short-term refrigeration storage is
    The best temperature is 41°F (5°C) or lower.
  • You must wash your hands between changing gloves
    True. Hands should be washed between glove changes.
  • Localized infections of hair follicles are called boils or:
    They are called furuncles.
  • Virucidals are disinfectants used to kill:
    Virucidals are used to kill viruses.
  • The chain of infection is a model of
    It is a model of how infectious diseases are transmitted.
  • A source that allows the pathogen to survive and multiply
    This source is called a reservoir.
  • Botrytis grows and thrives in moist conditions.
    True. Botrytis prefers moist environments.
  • Hepatitis can be caused by contact with _____.
    Hepatitis can be caused by contact with infected blood or body fluids.
  • The presence of growth of microorganisms is a type of
    It is a type of biological hazard.
  • Antibiotics kill harmful bacteria or prevent bacteria from reproducing.
    True. Antibiotics target bacteria.
  • If tattoo needles are sterilized, the chances of HIV infections are greatly reduced.
    True. Sterilization reduces infection risk.
  • An infection that is located in a small, confined area is known as a:
    It is known as a localized infection.
  • Removing dirt, debris and potential pathogens to aid in slowing the growth of pathogens is:
    This process is called cleaning.
  • Cryptosporidiosis is caused by _________.
    Cryptosporidiosis is caused by Cryptosporidium species.
  • Some pathogens can be transmitted between people and infected animals.
    True. These are called zoonotic pathogens.
  • The contamination that results from the spread of bacteria from meat to vegetables
    This is called cross-contamination.
  • A common prevention technique against bacterial disease is __________.
    Vaccination and proper hygiene are common prevention techniques.
  • What is Entamoeba histolytica?
    Entamoeba histolytica is a protozoan parasite causing amoebic dysentery.
  • In reference to diseases, the natural host or primary habitat of a pathogen is referred to as its
    It is referred to as its reservoir.
  • A pathogen is__________________.
    A pathogen is a microbe that causes disease.
  • As part of handwashing, food handlers must scrub their hands and arms for at least
    Food handlers must scrub for at least 20 seconds.
  • What are infection control principles and practices?
    They are procedures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.
  • The infectious dose is the number of microbes required for an infection to proceed.
    True. Infectious dose is the minimum number needed to cause infection.
  • It is not possible for an airborne pathogen to travel very far.
    False. Airborne pathogens can travel significant distances.
  • A disease spore, such as ringworm, could remain infectious for:
    Ringworm spores can remain infectious for months to years.
  • Sewage is the most common form of pollution in rivers and streams.
    True. Sewage is a major pollutant.
  • A raised swollen well-defined area on the skin
    It is called a wheal.
  • Ingestion of foreign or other particles by certain cells
    This process is called phagocytosis.
  • What is a blood borne pathogens quiz?
    It is a quiz to assess knowledge of bloodborne pathogens and safety.
  • Food must be thrown out after remaining in the temperature danger zone for
    Food must be discarded after 4 hours in the danger zone.
  • What is an example of microbial change?
    Mutation leading to antibiotic resistance is an example.
  • Coming into contact with another person’s blood increases your chances of contracting a disease.
    True. Blood contact increases risk of bloodborne diseases.