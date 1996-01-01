Introduction to Microbiology quiz #10 Flashcards
Introduction to Microbiology quiz #10
Employees should wash their hands often and should handle food only when necessary.
True. Frequent handwashing and minimal handling reduce contamination.The ID50 is
ID50 is the infectious dose required to infect 50% of a population.Contamination of food items by other living organisms
Biological contamination refers to contamination by living organisms.The brown stomach worm is an example of a parasite with a direct life cycle.
True. It has a direct life cycle.A persistent infection is one in which
The pathogen remains in the host for a long period, often with ongoing symptoms.Contamination of foods by other living organisms
Biological contamination refers to contamination by living organisms.An effective way to determine illness in an animal is by taking, and examining, blood.
True. Blood tests can help diagnose illness.The best temperature for short-term refrigeration storage is
The best temperature is 41°F (5°C) or lower.You must wash your hands between changing gloves
True. Hands should be washed between glove changes.Localized infections of hair follicles are called boils or:
They are called furuncles.Virucidals are disinfectants used to kill:
Virucidals are used to kill viruses.The chain of infection is a model of
It is a model of how infectious diseases are transmitted.A source that allows the pathogen to survive and multiply
This source is called a reservoir.Botrytis grows and thrives in moist conditions.
True. Botrytis prefers moist environments.Hepatitis can be caused by contact with _____.
Hepatitis can be caused by contact with infected blood or body fluids.The presence of growth of microorganisms is a type of
It is a type of biological hazard.Antibiotics kill harmful bacteria or prevent bacteria from reproducing.
True. Antibiotics target bacteria.If tattoo needles are sterilized, the chances of HIV infections are greatly reduced.
True. Sterilization reduces infection risk.An infection that is located in a small, confined area is known as a:
It is known as a localized infection.Removing dirt, debris and potential pathogens to aid in slowing the growth of pathogens is:
This process is called cleaning.Cryptosporidiosis is caused by _________.
Cryptosporidiosis is caused by Cryptosporidium species.Some pathogens can be transmitted between people and infected animals.
True. These are called zoonotic pathogens.The contamination that results from the spread of bacteria from meat to vegetables
This is called cross-contamination.A common prevention technique against bacterial disease is __________.
Vaccination and proper hygiene are common prevention techniques.What is Entamoeba histolytica?
Entamoeba histolytica is a protozoan parasite causing amoebic dysentery.In reference to diseases, the natural host or primary habitat of a pathogen is referred to as its
It is referred to as its reservoir.A pathogen is__________________.
A pathogen is a microbe that causes disease.As part of handwashing, food handlers must scrub their hands and arms for at least
Food handlers must scrub for at least 20 seconds.What are infection control principles and practices?
They are procedures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.The infectious dose is the number of microbes required for an infection to proceed.
True. Infectious dose is the minimum number needed to cause infection.It is not possible for an airborne pathogen to travel very far.
False. Airborne pathogens can travel significant distances.A disease spore, such as ringworm, could remain infectious for:
Ringworm spores can remain infectious for months to years.Sewage is the most common form of pollution in rivers and streams.
True. Sewage is a major pollutant.Contamination of food items by other living organism is known as
It is known as biological contamination.A raised swollen well-defined area on the skin
It is called a wheal.Ingestion of foreign or other particles by certain cells
This process is called phagocytosis.What is a blood borne pathogens quiz?
It is a quiz to assess knowledge of bloodborne pathogens and safety.Food must be thrown out after remaining in the temperature danger zone for
Food must be discarded after 4 hours in the danger zone.What is an example of microbial change?
Mutation leading to antibiotic resistance is an example.Coming into contact with another person’s blood increases your chances of contracting a disease.
True. Blood contact increases risk of bloodborne diseases.