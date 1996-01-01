Introduction to Microbiology quiz #11 Flashcards
Introduction to Microbiology quiz #11
The presence or growth of microorganisms is a type of hazard
It is a biological hazard.Examples of biological hazards include parasites, fungi, bacteria, and
Viruses are also biological hazards.Eating undercooked food or drinking contaminated water allows pathogen transmission via
It is a biological hazard.An individual who is infected with pathogens but shows no signs of illness is called a(n)
Such an individual is called a carrier.What is an example of a biological hazard food handlers?
Salmonella in raw chicken is a biological hazard.A food worker notices a very strong oily odor in a food storage room
A strong odor may indicate spoilage or contamination.In general pathogens grow very slowly
False. Pathogens can grow rapidly under favorable conditions.To means to remove harmful bacteria and other germs.
To sanitize means to remove harmful bacteria and germs.Virucidals are disinfectants used to kill
Virucidals are used to kill viruses.Microorganisms that grow best in warm, moist places are
Mesophiles grow best in warm, moist places.Pathogens can be transmitted through contact with surfaces like doorknobs and countertops.
True. These surfaces can act as fomites.Individuals who deliberately contaminate food can be accused of
They can be accused of food tampering or bioterrorism.Which disease might be prevented by not sharing a water bottle
Mononucleosis might be prevented by not sharing water bottles.Malaria is spread by contaminated water, coughing, mosquitoes, or bodily fluids?
Malaria is spread by mosquitoes.Which behavior is most likely to carry risk of serious infection
Handling blood without gloves carries a high risk.Minimum hot holding temp for mac and cheese
The minimum hot holding temperature is 135°F (57°C).Which of the following foods is least likely to support bacteria growth
Dry foods like crackers are least likely to support bacterial growth.Which method helps prevent communicable diseases
Handwashing helps prevent communicable diseases.What is the best way to avoid cross contamination
Wash hands and sanitize surfaces between tasks.The use of antiseptics in hospitals resulted in
Reduced rates of infection.Which dilution of hydrogen peroxide would not be a broad-spectrum and sporicidal disinfectant?
Low concentrations (e.g., 3%) are not sporicidal.What do the Gram stain, the acid-fast stain, and the endospore stain have in common?
They are differential stains used to identify microbes.An organism described as 'highly virulent' has which of these characteristics?
It causes severe disease and is highly infectious.In a skin infection, which cell will phagocytize and process microbes?
Neutrophils will phagocytize and process microbes.Which of the following best describes the abundance of Bd on a frog's skin following exposure to Bd?
Bd abundance increases after exposure.Which of the following is essential for development of discrete, isolated colonies?
Proper streaking technique is essential.Which link in the infection chain is broken by the use of personal protective equipment (PPE)?
PPE breaks the mode of transmission link.Which of the following infectious agents has evolved to maintain a persistent state in its host?
Herpesviruses can maintain a persistent state.Which of the following is most likely to cause disease?
A highly virulent pathogen is most likely to cause disease.Which of the following infectious diseases confers no protection from reinfection after exposure?
The common cold confers no lasting immunity.Which of the following is characteristic of resident normal flora?
Resident flora are stable and long-term inhabitants of the body.What is the purpose of the LB agar plate?
LB agar is used to grow and isolate bacteria.Hand washing, routine cleaning and using PPE are examples of what type of practice?
They are examples of infection control practices.Where are the A, B, and Rh antigens located?
They are located on the surface of red blood cells.Growth of an unknown bacteria on nutrient agar allows one to
Observe colony morphology and estimate bacterial numbers.Sterilization is achieved by
Sterilization is achieved by heat, chemicals, or radiation.Very small organisms, like paramecia or protozoa, moving around in water __________.
They can be observed under a microscope.Water, dietary fiber, bacterial cells, and worn-out intestinal cells are components of
They are components of feces.Encapsulated organisms are difficult to directly stain because
Capsules repel most stains due to their nonionic nature.