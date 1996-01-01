Skip to main content
Introduction to Microbiology quiz #11 Flashcards

Introduction to Microbiology quiz #11
  • The presence or growth of microorganisms is a type of hazard
    It is a biological hazard.
  • Examples of biological hazards include parasites, fungi, bacteria, and
    Viruses are also biological hazards.
  • Eating undercooked food or drinking contaminated water allows pathogen transmission via
    This is called the fecal-oral route.
  • The presence of growth of microorganisms is a type of what hazard
    It is a biological hazard.
  • An individual who is infected with pathogens but shows no signs of illness is called a(n)
    Such an individual is called a carrier.
  • What is an example of a biological hazard food handlers?
    Salmonella in raw chicken is a biological hazard.
  • A food worker notices a very strong oily odor in a food storage room
    A strong odor may indicate spoilage or contamination.
  • In general pathogens grow very slowly
    False. Pathogens can grow rapidly under favorable conditions.
  • To means to remove harmful bacteria and other germs.
    To sanitize means to remove harmful bacteria and germs.
  • Virucidals are disinfectants used to kill
    Virucidals are used to kill viruses.
  • Microorganisms that grow best in warm, moist places are
    Mesophiles grow best in warm, moist places.
  • Pathogens can be transmitted through contact with surfaces like doorknobs and countertops.
    True. These surfaces can act as fomites.
  • Individuals who deliberately contaminate food can be accused of
    They can be accused of food tampering or bioterrorism.
  • Which disease might be prevented by not sharing a water bottle
    Mononucleosis might be prevented by not sharing water bottles.
  • Malaria is spread by contaminated water, coughing, mosquitoes, or bodily fluids?
    Malaria is spread by mosquitoes.
  • Which behavior is most likely to carry risk of serious infection
    Handling blood without gloves carries a high risk.
  • Minimum hot holding temp for mac and cheese
    The minimum hot holding temperature is 135°F (57°C).
  • Which of the following foods is least likely to support bacteria growth
    Dry foods like crackers are least likely to support bacterial growth.
  • Which method helps prevent communicable diseases
    Handwashing helps prevent communicable diseases.
  • What is the best way to avoid cross contamination
    Wash hands and sanitize surfaces between tasks.
  • The use of antiseptics in hospitals resulted in
    Reduced rates of infection.
  • Which dilution of hydrogen peroxide would not be a broad-spectrum and sporicidal disinfectant?
    Low concentrations (e.g., 3%) are not sporicidal.
  • What do the Gram stain, the acid-fast stain, and the endospore stain have in common?
    They are differential stains used to identify microbes.
  • An organism described as 'highly virulent' has which of these characteristics?
    It causes severe disease and is highly infectious.
  • In a skin infection, which cell will phagocytize and process microbes?
    Neutrophils will phagocytize and process microbes.
  • Which of the following best describes the abundance of Bd on a frog's skin following exposure to Bd?
    Bd abundance increases after exposure.
  • Which of the following is essential for development of discrete, isolated colonies?
    Proper streaking technique is essential.
  • Which link in the infection chain is broken by the use of personal protective equipment (PPE)?
    PPE breaks the mode of transmission link.
  • Which of the following infectious agents has evolved to maintain a persistent state in its host?
    Herpesviruses can maintain a persistent state.
  • Which of the following is most likely to cause disease?
    A highly virulent pathogen is most likely to cause disease.
  • Which of the following infectious diseases confers no protection from reinfection after exposure?
    The common cold confers no lasting immunity.
  • Which of the following is characteristic of resident normal flora?
    Resident flora are stable and long-term inhabitants of the body.
  • What is the purpose of the LB agar plate?
    LB agar is used to grow and isolate bacteria.
  • Hand washing, routine cleaning and using PPE are examples of what type of practice?
    They are examples of infection control practices.
  • Where are the A, B, and Rh antigens located?
    They are located on the surface of red blood cells.
  • Growth of an unknown bacteria on nutrient agar allows one to
    Observe colony morphology and estimate bacterial numbers.
  • Sterilization is achieved by
    Sterilization is achieved by heat, chemicals, or radiation.
  • Very small organisms, like paramecia or protozoa, moving around in water __________.
    They can be observed under a microscope.
  • Water, dietary fiber, bacterial cells, and worn-out intestinal cells are components of
    They are components of feces.
  • Encapsulated organisms are difficult to directly stain because
    Capsules repel most stains due to their nonionic nature.