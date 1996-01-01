Introduction to Microbiology quiz #11 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

The presence or growth of microorganisms is a type of hazard It is a biological hazard.

Examples of biological hazards include parasites, fungi, bacteria, and Viruses are also biological hazards.

Eating undercooked food or drinking contaminated water allows pathogen transmission via This is called the fecal-oral route.

An individual who is infected with pathogens but shows no signs of illness is called a(n) Such an individual is called a carrier.

What is an example of a biological hazard food handlers? Salmonella in raw chicken is a biological hazard.