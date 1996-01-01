Introduction to Microbiology quiz #12 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which activity has the greatest food safety risk to the customer when an employee uses bare hands Handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands poses the greatest risk.

Rhizopus hyphae form a mass called a(n) that is observable on moldy bread. They form a mycelium.

Penicillin is an antibiotic that is produced naturally by certain fungi. True. Penicillin is produced by Penicillium fungi.

Label the photomicrograph Identify and label the structures or organisms shown in the photomicrograph.

An inanimate object that harbors and transmits a pathogen is a It is called a fomite.

All of these are ways to prevent the spread of germs except Ignoring hand hygiene does not prevent the spread of germs.