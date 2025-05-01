Back
Vaccine An antigen preparation designed to safely trigger artificial active immunity, enabling the body to build its own defense against specific diseases. Artificial Active Immunity A form of protection achieved when the immune system is stimulated by deliberate exposure to antigens, leading to long-term defense. Antigen A molecule or substance recognized by the immune system, prompting the production of a targeted immune response. Attenuated Vaccine A preparation containing weakened live agents that can replicate in the host without causing illness, effectively stimulating immunity. Inactivated Vaccine A preparation using non-replicating or killed pathogens, or their components, to safely provoke an immune response. Variolation A historical practice involving deliberate exposure to infectious material from disease victims to induce immunity, now obsolete due to safety concerns. Cowpox A less severe zoonotic disease, exposure to which provided early protection against smallpox and inspired the first vaccine. Smallpox A once-deadly viral disease eradicated through widespread immunization efforts, serving as a landmark in vaccine history. Zoonosis An infectious disease that primarily exists in animals but can be transmitted to humans, sometimes used in vaccine development. Memory Cell A long-lived immune cell generated after antigen exposure, enabling rapid and robust responses upon future encounters. Eradication The complete and permanent worldwide reduction of a disease to zero cases, often achieved through effective vaccination. Immunizing Agent A substance, often derived from pathogens, used to provoke an immune response and confer protection against disease. Pathogen A microorganism or virus capable of causing disease, often targeted by vaccines to prevent infection. Prophylactic Strategy A preventive approach designed to protect individuals or populations from infectious diseases, commonly involving immunization. Host An organism in which a pathogen or immunizing agent resides, replicates, or elicits an immune response.
Introduction to Vaccines definitions
