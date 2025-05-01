Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Vaccine An antigen preparation designed to safely trigger artificial active immunity, enabling the body to build its own defense against specific diseases.

Artificial Active Immunity A form of protection achieved when the immune system is stimulated by deliberate exposure to antigens, leading to long-term defense.

Antigen A molecule or substance recognized by the immune system, prompting the production of a targeted immune response.

Attenuated Vaccine A preparation containing weakened live agents that can replicate in the host without causing illness, effectively stimulating immunity.

Inactivated Vaccine A preparation using non-replicating or killed pathogens, or their components, to safely provoke an immune response.

Variolation A historical practice involving deliberate exposure to infectious material from disease victims to induce immunity, now obsolete due to safety concerns.