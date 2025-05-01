Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Microbial World Encompasses all microscopic life forms, both living and nonliving, including cellular organisms and acellular infectious agents.

Prokaryote A unicellular organism lacking a nucleus, with genetic material not enclosed within a membrane-bound compartment.

Eukaryote An organism whose cells contain a nucleus, which can be unicellular or multicellular, and includes microscopic forms.

Bacteria A domain of prokaryotic, unicellular organisms, distinct from archaea, with unique cellular structures.

Archaea A domain of prokaryotic, unicellular organisms, fundamentally different from bacteria and eukaryotes.

Fungi A group of eukaryotic organisms, often studied by microbiologists, that can be unicellular or multicellular.