Microbial World Encompasses all microscopic life forms, both living and nonliving, including cellular organisms and acellular infectious agents. Prokaryote A unicellular organism lacking a nucleus, with genetic material not enclosed within a membrane-bound compartment. Eukaryote An organism whose cells contain a nucleus, which can be unicellular or multicellular, and includes microscopic forms. Bacteria A domain of prokaryotic, unicellular organisms, distinct from archaea, with unique cellular structures. Archaea A domain of prokaryotic, unicellular organisms, fundamentally different from bacteria and eukaryotes. Fungi A group of eukaryotic organisms, often studied by microbiologists, that can be unicellular or multicellular. Algae Microscopic eukaryotic organisms, classified as protists, capable of photosynthesis and found in aquatic environments. Protozoa Microscopic, unicellular eukaryotic organisms, often motile, and classified as protists. Helminths Microscopic, multicellular eukaryotic organisms, commonly referred to as parasitic worms. Virus An acellular infectious agent, not made of cells, requiring a host to replicate and cause infection. Viroid A type of acellular infectious agent, consisting solely of a short strand of RNA, lacking a protein coat. Prion An acellular infectious agent composed entirely of misfolded protein, capable of causing neurodegenerative diseases. Cellular Organism A living entity composed of one or more cells, classified as either prokaryotic or eukaryotic. Acellular Infectious Agent A nonliving entity, not made of cells, capable of causing disease, including viruses, viroids, and prions. Nucleus A membrane-bound compartment within eukaryotic cells that houses genetic material.
Members of the Bacterial World definitions
