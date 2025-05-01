Skip to main content
Members of the Bacterial World definitions

  • Microbial World
    Encompasses all microscopic life forms, both living and nonliving, including cellular organisms and acellular infectious agents.
  • Prokaryote
    A unicellular organism lacking a nucleus, with genetic material not enclosed within a membrane-bound compartment.
  • Eukaryote
    An organism whose cells contain a nucleus, which can be unicellular or multicellular, and includes microscopic forms.
  • Bacteria
    A domain of prokaryotic, unicellular organisms, distinct from archaea, with unique cellular structures.
  • Archaea
    A domain of prokaryotic, unicellular organisms, fundamentally different from bacteria and eukaryotes.
  • Fungi
    A group of eukaryotic organisms, often studied by microbiologists, that can be unicellular or multicellular.
  • Algae
    Microscopic eukaryotic organisms, classified as protists, capable of photosynthesis and found in aquatic environments.
  • Protozoa
    Microscopic, unicellular eukaryotic organisms, often motile, and classified as protists.
  • Helminths
    Microscopic, multicellular eukaryotic organisms, commonly referred to as parasitic worms.
  • Virus
    An acellular infectious agent, not made of cells, requiring a host to replicate and cause infection.
  • Viroid
    A type of acellular infectious agent, consisting solely of a short strand of RNA, lacking a protein coat.
  • Prion
    An acellular infectious agent composed entirely of misfolded protein, capable of causing neurodegenerative diseases.
  • Cellular Organism
    A living entity composed of one or more cells, classified as either prokaryotic or eukaryotic.
  • Acellular Infectious Agent
    A nonliving entity, not made of cells, capable of causing disease, including viruses, viroids, and prions.
  • Nucleus
    A membrane-bound compartment within eukaryotic cells that houses genetic material.