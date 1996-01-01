Members of the Bacterial World quiz #3 Flashcards
Members of the Bacterial World quiz #3
Which term is not used to describe bacterial cell shapes?
Polygonal is not used to describe bacterial cell shapes.Multiple bacterial species can have similar staining reactions and microscopic morphology.
True; different species can appear similar under the microscope.Bacteria and Archaea are similar in which of the following ways?
Both are prokaryotic and lack a nucleus.Bacterial endospores are not produced by which group?
Endospores are not produced by cocci such as Streptococcus.What characteristics are used to place an organism in the domain Bacteria?
Unicellularity, prokaryotic cell structure, and peptidoglycan in the cell wall.Which of the following bacteria could exhibit phototaxis?
Photosynthetic bacteria such as cyanobacteria can exhibit phototaxis.A bacterial cell possesses a glycocalyx. Which of the following is false?
A false statement would be: 'The glycocalyx is found inside the cell.'The target of penicillin in bacterial cells is:
Penicillin targets the synthesis of peptidoglycan in the cell wall.The target of lysozyme in bacterial cells is ______.
Lysozyme targets the peptidoglycan in the bacterial cell wall.Which of the following characterizes the domain Bacteria?
Bacteria are unicellular prokaryotes with peptidoglycan cell walls.Which of these microbes has an unusual waxy wall structure that contributes to its virulence?
Mycobacterium species have a waxy cell wall.Thermococcus litoralis and Thermus aquaticus are thermophilic bacteria that are:
They are prokaryotes adapted to high temperatures.Microbes known as transient microbiota are:
Microbes that temporarily reside on or in the body.Which term is used to describe a cluster of visible bacteria of the same species on an agar plate?
A colony.Bacteria and Archaea are similar in which of the following?
Both are prokaryotic and lack a nucleus.Which is a bacterium usually found in the soil and water and on the skin of healthy people?
Pseudomonas species are commonly found in these environments.Examples of prokaryotes include (select all that apply.)
Bacteria and Archaea are prokaryotes.Molds and yeast are types of ______.
Fungi.Which type of bacteria have the greatest fitness?
Bacteria best adapted to their environment have the greatest fitness.The comma-shaped bacteria pictured here are __________.
Vibrio.Which of the following can be caused by a bacterial or viral infection?
Pneumonia can be caused by both bacteria and viruses.The only organisms to produce endotoxins are gram-negative bacteria.
True.A ___ is part of a bacterial cell.
A cell wall is part of a bacterial cell.Which of the following characteristics, structures, or processes is common to bacteria and viruses?
Both can contain genetic material (DNA or RNA).Which of the following is not a major element of a microbial cell?
Gold is not a major element of a microbial cell.Which of the following antimicrobial drugs is synthetic?
Sulfonamides are synthetic antimicrobial drugs.The methanogens, producers of methane gas, require environments that:
Are anaerobic (lack oxygen).Bacteria and Archaea are both domains consisting of prokaryotic organisms.
True.Which of the following would distinguish a bacterial cell from an animal cell?
Presence of a cell wall containing peptidoglycan.What do the domains Bacteria and Archaea have in common?
Both are prokaryotic and lack a nucleus.Resident flora of the intestines include:
Bacteroides and Escherichia coli.To date, most of our natural antibiotics have been found to be produced by members of what genus?
Streptomyces.Which group of bacteria is unusual in that they lack peptidoglycan in their cell walls?
Mycoplasma species lack peptidoglycan.Select all of the following that are true about E. coli bacteria in an environment lacking lactose.
E. coli will not express the lac operon and will not metabolize lactose.Spirochetes are able to move due to:
Axial filaments (endoflagella).Staphylococci are bacteria that form a chain.
False; staphylococci form clusters.An oxidase detection test can be used to identify certain bacteria because they lack:
Cytochrome c oxidase.The microorganism that causes the vast majority of urinary tract infections is:
Escherichia coli.An irregular cluster of spherical bacterial cells is termed:
Staphylococcus.Neisseria meningitidis appears as ______.
Pairs of kidney-shaped (diplococci) cells.