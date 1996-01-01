Members of the Bacterial World quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which term is not used to describe bacterial cell shapes? Polygonal is not used to describe bacterial cell shapes.

Multiple bacterial species can have similar staining reactions and microscopic morphology. True; different species can appear similar under the microscope.

Bacteria and Archaea are similar in which of the following ways? Both are prokaryotic and lack a nucleus.

Bacterial endospores are not produced by which group? Endospores are not produced by cocci such as Streptococcus.

What characteristics are used to place an organism in the domain Bacteria? Unicellularity, prokaryotic cell structure, and peptidoglycan in the cell wall.

Which of the following bacteria could exhibit phototaxis? Photosynthetic bacteria such as cyanobacteria can exhibit phototaxis.