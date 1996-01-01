Skip to main content
Members of the Bacterial World quiz #3 Flashcards

Members of the Bacterial World quiz #3
  • Which term is not used to describe bacterial cell shapes?
    Polygonal is not used to describe bacterial cell shapes.
  • Multiple bacterial species can have similar staining reactions and microscopic morphology.
    True; different species can appear similar under the microscope.
  • Bacteria and Archaea are similar in which of the following ways?
    Both are prokaryotic and lack a nucleus.
  • Bacterial endospores are not produced by which group?
    Endospores are not produced by cocci such as Streptococcus.
  • What characteristics are used to place an organism in the domain Bacteria?
    Unicellularity, prokaryotic cell structure, and peptidoglycan in the cell wall.
  • Which of the following bacteria could exhibit phototaxis?
    Photosynthetic bacteria such as cyanobacteria can exhibit phototaxis.
  • A bacterial cell possesses a glycocalyx. Which of the following is false?
    A false statement would be: 'The glycocalyx is found inside the cell.'
  • The target of penicillin in bacterial cells is:
    Penicillin targets the synthesis of peptidoglycan in the cell wall.
  • The target of lysozyme in bacterial cells is ______.
    Lysozyme targets the peptidoglycan in the bacterial cell wall.
  • Which of the following characterizes the domain Bacteria?
    Bacteria are unicellular prokaryotes with peptidoglycan cell walls.
  • Which of these microbes has an unusual waxy wall structure that contributes to its virulence?
    Mycobacterium species have a waxy cell wall.
  • Thermococcus litoralis and Thermus aquaticus are thermophilic bacteria that are:
    They are prokaryotes adapted to high temperatures.
  • Microbes known as transient microbiota are:
    Microbes that temporarily reside on or in the body.
  • Which term is used to describe a cluster of visible bacteria of the same species on an agar plate?
    A colony.
  • Which is a bacterium usually found in the soil and water and on the skin of healthy people?
    Pseudomonas species are commonly found in these environments.
  • Examples of prokaryotes include (select all that apply.)
    Bacteria and Archaea are prokaryotes.
  • Molds and yeast are types of ______.
    Fungi.
  • Which type of bacteria have the greatest fitness?
    Bacteria best adapted to their environment have the greatest fitness.
  • The comma-shaped bacteria pictured here are __________.
    Vibrio.
  • Which of the following can be caused by a bacterial or viral infection?
    Pneumonia can be caused by both bacteria and viruses.
  • The only organisms to produce endotoxins are gram-negative bacteria.
    True.
  • A ___ is part of a bacterial cell.
    A cell wall is part of a bacterial cell.
  • Which of the following characteristics, structures, or processes is common to bacteria and viruses?
    Both can contain genetic material (DNA or RNA).
  • Which of the following is not a major element of a microbial cell?
    Gold is not a major element of a microbial cell.
  • Which of the following antimicrobial drugs is synthetic?
    Sulfonamides are synthetic antimicrobial drugs.
  • The methanogens, producers of methane gas, require environments that:
    Are anaerobic (lack oxygen).
  • Bacteria and Archaea are both domains consisting of prokaryotic organisms.
    True.
  • Which of the following would distinguish a bacterial cell from an animal cell?
    Presence of a cell wall containing peptidoglycan.
  • Resident flora of the intestines include:
    Bacteroides and Escherichia coli.
  • To date, most of our natural antibiotics have been found to be produced by members of what genus?
    Streptomyces.
  • Which group of bacteria is unusual in that they lack peptidoglycan in their cell walls?
    Mycoplasma species lack peptidoglycan.
  • Select all of the following that are true about E. coli bacteria in an environment lacking lactose.
    E. coli will not express the lac operon and will not metabolize lactose.
  • Spirochetes are able to move due to:
    Axial filaments (endoflagella).
  • Staphylococci are bacteria that form a chain.
    False; staphylococci form clusters.
  • An oxidase detection test can be used to identify certain bacteria because they lack:
    Cytochrome c oxidase.
  • The microorganism that causes the vast majority of urinary tract infections is:
    Escherichia coli.
  • An irregular cluster of spherical bacterial cells is termed:
    Staphylococcus.
  • Neisseria meningitidis appears as ______.
    Pairs of kidney-shaped (diplococci) cells.