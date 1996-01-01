Members of the Bacterial World quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Bacilli, which are rod-shaped, spore-forming bacteria, cause: Diseases such as anthrax and botulism.

Match each characteristic to the proper bacterial fertility factor type. F+ cells have the fertility plasmid; F- cells do not; Hfr cells have the plasmid integrated into the chromosome.

What are the two main branches of the microbial world? The microbial world branches into cellular organisms (living and made of cells) and acellular infectious agents (not made of cells).

Which types of organisms do microbiologists primarily focus on within the eukaryotes? Microbiologists primarily focus on microscopic eukaryotes such as fungi, protists (algae and protozoa), and helminths.

How do prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells differ in terms of their cellular structure? Prokaryotic cells are unicellular and lack a nucleus, while eukaryotic cells can be unicellular or multicellular and have a nucleus.

Name the three categories of acellular infectious agents. The three categories of acellular infectious agents are viruses, viroids, and prions.