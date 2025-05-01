Back
Phagocytosis A multi-step innate immune process where cells ingest and degrade microbes, preventing infection and promoting host defense. Macrophage A large immune cell capable of engulfing and digesting pathogens, playing a central role in innate immunity. Dendritic Cell An antigen-presenting cell that engulfs microbes and initiates immune responses by activating other immune cells. Neutrophil A short-lived, abundant white blood cell specializing in rapid ingestion and destruction of invading microbes. Chemotaxis Directed movement of immune cells toward infection sites in response to chemical signals like cytokines or C5a. Chemoattractant A molecule, such as a cytokine or C5a, that signals and recruits immune cells to sites of infection. Opsonin A molecule that coats microbes, enhancing their recognition and ingestion by phagocytes for efficient clearance. Phagosome A membrane-bound compartment formed within a phagocyte that encloses an ingested microbe. Phagolysosome A hybrid organelle resulting from fusion of a phagosome with lysosomes, enabling microbial degradation. Lysosome A cellular structure containing digestive enzymes and reactive oxygen species, crucial for breaking down pathogens. Reactive Oxygen Species Highly reactive molecules within lysosomes that contribute to the destruction of engulfed microbes. Hydrolytic Enzyme A digestive protein within lysosomes that breaks down microbial components during phagocytosis. Exocytosis The process by which degraded microbial debris is expelled from a phagocyte after digestion. Cytokine A signaling protein released by immune cells to modulate inflammation and recruit additional phagocytes. Mannose Binding Lectin A recognition molecule that binds to specific sugars on microbes, facilitating their identification by phagocytes.
Phagoctytosis definitions
