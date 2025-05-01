Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Phagocytosis A multi-step innate immune process where cells ingest and degrade microbes, preventing infection and promoting host defense.

Macrophage A large immune cell capable of engulfing and digesting pathogens, playing a central role in innate immunity.

Dendritic Cell An antigen-presenting cell that engulfs microbes and initiates immune responses by activating other immune cells.

Neutrophil A short-lived, abundant white blood cell specializing in rapid ingestion and destruction of invading microbes.

Chemotaxis Directed movement of immune cells toward infection sites in response to chemical signals like cytokines or C5a.

Chemoattractant A molecule, such as a cytokine or C5a, that signals and recruits immune cells to sites of infection.