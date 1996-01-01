Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Phagoctytosis
Steps of Phagocytosis
Where are bacteria killed by enzymes and toxic substances once ingested by a white blood cell?
Which of the following statements about phagosomes and phagolysosomes are true?
Which of the following statements about phagocytosis is incorrect?
Some pathogens create C5a peptidase, an enzyme that destroys C5a proteins. Which of the following is not a benefit that the pathogen would experience after destroying C5a proteins?