Textbook Question
Reactions that release energy are called __________ reactions.
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Reactions that release energy are called __________ reactions.
Groups of atoms such as NH₂ or OH that appear in certain common arrangements are called __________ .
Which of the following can be most accurately described as a decomposition reaction?
a. C₆H₁₂O₆ + 6 O₂ → 6 H₂O + 6 CO₂
b. glucose + ATP → glucose phosphate + ADP
c. 6 H₂O + 6 CO₂ → C₆H₁₂O₆ + 6 O₂
d. A + BC → AB + C
The reverse of dehydration synthesis is __________ .
Which of the following terms most correctly describes the bonds in a molecule of water?
a. Nonpolar covalent bond
b. Polar covalent bond
c. Ionic bond
d. Hydrogen bond
Explain how the polarity of water molecules makes water an excellent solvent.