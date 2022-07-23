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Ch. 2 - The Chemistry of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 2 - The Chemistry of MicrobiologyProblem 6
Chapter 2, Problem 6

In water, cations and anions of salts dissociate from one another and become surrounded by water molecules. In this state, the ions are also called __________ .


a. electrically negative
b. ionically bonded
c. electrolytes
d. hydrogen bonds

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1
Understand the context: When salts dissolve in water, they dissociate into positively charged ions (cations) and negatively charged ions (anions).
Recognize that these free ions in solution are surrounded by water molecules, which stabilize them through interactions such as hydration shells.
Recall the terminology used in chemistry and microbiology for ions that are free and mobile in solution, contributing to the solution's ability to conduct electricity.
Evaluate the options: 'electrically negative' describes charge but not the state in solution; 'ionically bonded' refers to the bond type in solids, not dissolved ions; 'electrolytes' are substances that dissociate into ions in solution; 'hydrogen bonds' are a type of intermolecular force, not ions themselves.
Conclude that the correct term for ions dissociated and surrounded by water molecules in solution is 'electrolytes'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ion Dissociation in Water

When salts dissolve in water, their cations and anions separate from each other, a process called dissociation. This occurs because water molecules surround and stabilize the individual ions, preventing them from recombining. Understanding this process is key to recognizing how salts behave in aqueous solutions.
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Hydration of Ions

Hydration refers to the interaction where water molecules surround dissolved ions, forming a hydration shell. This stabilizes the ions in solution and allows them to move freely, which is essential for their role in conducting electricity in water.
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Electrolytes

Electrolytes are substances that dissociate into ions in water and conduct electricity. Since the question describes ions surrounded by water molecules after dissociation, the correct term for these ions in solution is electrolytes.
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Reactions that release energy are called __________ reactions.

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Groups of atoms such as NH₂ or OH that appear in certain common arrangements are called __________ .

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Which of the following can be most accurately described as a decomposition reaction?


a. C₆H₁₂O₆ + 6 O₂ → 6 H₂O + 6 CO₂

b. glucose + ATP → glucose phosphate + ADP

c. 6 H₂O + 6 CO₂ → C₆H₁₂O₆ + 6 O₂

d. A + BC → AB + C

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The reverse of dehydration synthesis is __________ .

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Which of the following terms most correctly describes the bonds in a molecule of water?


a. Nonpolar covalent bond

b. Polar covalent bond

c. Ionic bond

d. Hydrogen bond

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Explain how the polarity of water molecules makes water an excellent solvent.

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